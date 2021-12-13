Kyle Bartley issues prediction over crucial West Brom players amid recent struggles 

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley has insisted that he expects the Baggies’ forward options to start scoring more goals over the next few weeks as they aim to close the gap on the top two.

Valerian Ismael’s side managed to secure an important 1-0 win against Reading on Saturday to take advantage of second-place Bournemouth’s defeat against Blackburn Rovers. Those results mean that the Baggies are now back to within just three points of the automatic promotion places and ensures they are within striking range of Fulham as well after their draw with Luton Town.

The Baggies though could only secure a narrow win against struggling Reading despite them having 25 attempts on goal and 11 shots on target. That shows the struggles that Ismael’s side are having at the top end of the pitch at the moment and there were various missed chances leading up to Callum Robinson’s 62nd minute effort that finally broke the deadlock at the Hawthorns.

That lack of end product in the final third has to be a concern for West Brom because they are the lowest scorers out of the sides currently in the top five in the division. It could well be a major issue for them at the end of the campaign and something that damages their promotion ambitions.

Speaking to the Express and Star though, Bartley has insisted that the Baggies are showing quality to make chances in the final third and he believes that it will not be long before their attackers start to fire.

He said: “You’d prefer to get the second or the third and put the game to bed, but I never felt under too much pressure and always felt confident we could manage to hold on and win the game.

“I’m glad to see that we’re making those chances and, with the quality at the top end of the pitch, it’s only a matter of time before three or four of those end up in the back of the net.”

The verdict

Scoring enough goals at crucial moments in games has been a major factor in why West Brom have been behind both Bournemouth and Fulham in the table over the last few months. The Baggies have been improving their performances of late and their display against Reading was a strong one that did not get the reward it deserved in terms of the scoreline.

The likes of Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill, Robinson and Grady Diangana should be offering enough firepower for the Baggies on paper, but they are not delivering that when it comes to actual output on the field. Therefore, it could be that the January transfer window becomes a crucial tool for them to address that issue for the second half of the campaign.

Bartley is right that it is a positive that the Baggies are now looking more lively and creating more chances in the final third. However, they are now struggling to be clinical enough. You would expect more goals to come if they can continue to perform as they did against Reading, but they have been a little inconsistent so far this term so there is no guarantee of that.