Highlights Key takeaways:

West Brom hopes to move closer to the top six with a win against Bristol City, but the Robins have had good results this season.

Carlos Corberan is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the lineup despite their recent loss; he may only make a few adjustments.

The expected starting XI for West Brom includes regular players like Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu, and Matt Phillips, who need to perform well to keep their place in the team. Brandon Thomas-Asante is the main attacking option.

West Brom have had a mixed start to the season, and they will hope to push closer to the top six with a win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

It won’t be easy against a Robins’ outfit that have picked up some good results in the early stage of the campaign, but Carlos Corberan’s side will back themselves to pick up the points if they perform to their best.

Albion went into the international break on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Huddersfield, with Neil Warnock’s side scoring a stoppage time winner.

12 Carlos Corberan won’t panic and make wholesale changes

Therefore, the Spaniard may be tempted to shuffle his pack, but it’s more likely that he sticks with the majority, who have been playing well on the whole.

And, here we look at the XI we expect to line up for the Baggies against Nigel Pearson’s outfit…

11 GK: Alex Palmer

The 27-year-old has established himself as the number one for Albion this season, and he’s sure to start again for Bristol City.

Whilst he hasn’t made any howlers this season, he hasn’t been at his best, so he will want to improve.

10 RB: Darnell Furlong

The right-back has been a regular since Corberan took over, and he’s sure to be in the starting XI against Bristol City.

Moving forward, new signing Pipa will provide competition in that department.

9 CB: Semi Ajayi

The Nigerian international missed the defeat to Huddersfield last time out, with Kyle Bartley handed a rare start.

However, with Ajayi now available, he is sure to come back into the XI.

8 CB: Cedric Kipre

Kipre offers good balance in defence as a left-footer, and whilst Erik Pieters is another good option for Corberan, the reality is that Kipre deserves to keep his place in the team.

He has done well since returning from his loan, but he knows that standards can’t slip if he wants to keep Pieters on the bench.

7 LB: Conor Townsend

The 30-year-old is another who has been a regular under Corberan, and he will continue as the main left-back this season.

Townsend has struggled for consistency, but, at his best, he provides a good outlet down the left flank, and is a reliable defender.

6 DM: Okay Yokuslu

The Turkish international was a standout performer for Albion last season, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t hit the heights expected in the current campaign.

But, he remains an important player, and Yokuslu is sure to start against the Robins, and he will have an important role on Saturday.

5 DM: Jayson Molumby

The Irishman brings aggression and intensity to the midfield, and he is a pretty easy pick for Corberan due to the qualities he has.

Again, he will look to disrupt the hosts, and to protect the back four.

4 Winger: Matt Phillips

Like most of the attack, Phillips wasn’t at his best last time out, but he has done well so far this season, and deserves to keep his place.

But, with Grady Diangana and Jeremy Sarmiento pushing to play, he knows he needs to perform well to stay in the side.

3 AM: John Swift

The attacking midfielder brings composure and quality to Albion in the final third, and he has made some big contributions this season with his passing.

He will be key to Albion as they look to transition quickly, and if they need to unlock what can be a resolute Bristol City defence.

2 Winger: Jed Wallace

There are some Albion fans questioning the skipper, and you can understand why with Sarmiento having impressed from the bench in the past.

However, Corberan is likely to stick with the ex-Millwall man for this one, but, like Phillips, he knows that he needs to perform to a high standard if he is to keep his place.

1 CF: Brandon Thomas-Asante

Josh Maja was brought to Albion to provide competition to Thomas-Asante, but the former Salford man is still the main attacking option.

He will have to work hard off the ball here, and his physicality and speed will make him a constant threat for the visitors.