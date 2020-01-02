Kyle Bartley delivers honest verdict on West Brom’s draw with Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley says the team must push on, following their 1-1 draw in the top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United.

The Baggies missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by their promotion rivals in a pulsating game at The Hawthorns.

Albion went into the game having taken just two points from their previous three matches, but they got off to the perfect start against Leeds, with Semi Ajayi putting them ahead after just two minutes.

Leeds dominated possession and equalised shortly after half-time, when Patrick Bamford’s header deflected off Ajayi and into the back of the net.

Bartley has been one of the standout players for West Brom so far this season and made his return to the side at centre-back yesterday, following two games out with an ankle injury.

Following the game, the 28-year-old admitted that he was delighted with the team performance and insisted that the players must try to build on it, following some disappointing results over the past few matches.

He told the club’s official website: “I spoke to the lads before the game and I said let’s try and make Middlesbrough a blessing in disguise. I think we needed that kind of wake-up call.

“The performances have dipped and we’ve got away with some results. I thought the lads were great today; the effort was there, the attitude was there, and hopefully we can keep that going.

“My thoughts are that there a lot of games to go. Obviously, it’s nice to be nine points clear of third place – but we’ve got to really push on now, we’ve had that little dip over the last four to five games, and hopefully this can be the turning point for us.”

The Verdict

I couldn’t agree more with Bartley here. West Brom have been excellent so far this season, but their performances over the past few matches have been well below the high standards they have set for themselves so far this season.

With this in mind, it was really important that they were able to bounce back with a positive performance against Leeds and even though they didn’t win the game, they should be very pleased with a point against a very tough opponent.

There were certainly plenty of positives for Slaven Bilic to take away from his side’s display and the players must try to build on this result going into their next few league matches.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.