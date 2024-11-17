It has been a decent start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Wednesday secured survival last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, and after a busy summer transfer window, there was hope that they could climb the table this campaign.

It has been an inconsistent first few months of the season for the Owls, but there have been plenty of positives for Rohl to take, and they head into the November international break sitting 15th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship table (as it stands 11th November) Team P GD Pts 9 Blackburn Rovers 15 2 22 10 Bristol City 15 1 22 11 Swansea City 15 1 19 12 Derby County 15 0 19 13 Stoke City 15 -1 19 14 Norwich City 15 1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17

However, there are also many areas still in need of improvement for Wednesday, and Rohl will no doubt be keen to bolster his squad in January ahead of the second half of the season.

With less than two months to go until the winter transfer window, we looked at some of the dream scenarios the Owls may be hoping for.

Luke Woolfenden signs from Ipswich Town

Wednesday have conceded an alarming 25 league goals so far this season, with only Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Portsmouth conceding more in the Championship, so defence is one area Rohl may be keen to address in January.

The Owls do have some decent centre-halves on their books in Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard and Michael Ihiekwe, and youngster Gabriel Otegbayo has impressed whenever called upon this season, but they suffered a huge blow last month as Akin Famewo suffered a muscle injury that is set to rule him out for "months".

Famewo will be a big loss for Wednesday, and with defensive reinforcements likely to be on the cards in January, Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden is one player Rohl could target.

Woolfenden played a crucial role as the Tractor Boys achieved back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League over the last two years, but his game time has been limited in the top flight this season.

The 26-year-old started Ipswich's first three games of the campaign, but he has featured just twice in the league since then, and it seems Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O'Shea and Cameron Burgess are all ahead of him in manager Kieran McKenna's pecking order, raising question marks about his long-term future at the club.

At this stage of his career, Woolfenden will be keen to play regular football, and if he is allowed to leave Portman Road in the New Year, the Owls should do everything possible to bring him to Hillsborough.

Kwame Poku signs from Peterborough United

Much has been made of the struggles of Wednesday's strikers this season, but in truth, they have not been provided with good enough service, with wingers Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama and Olaf Kobacki all struggling for consistency.

With that in mind, Rohl may look to upgrade his options in the wide areas, and Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku would certainly fit the bill.

Poku has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting players in League One in recent years, and he has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old once again demonstrated his quality as he scored a hat-trick in his side's 6-1 victory over local rivals Cambridge United last time out, and it seems he is already emerging on the radar of Championship clubs ahead of January, with Blackburn Rovers said to be plotting a move.

Peterborough will be desperate to keep hold of Poku, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, they may be forced to cash in on him in January, which could open the door for the Owls.

Richard Kone signs from Wycombe Wanderers

As previously mentioned, Wednesday's strikers have found it tough in front of goal so far this season, and with Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill all out of form, much of the goalscoring burden has fallen to Michael Smith.

The problem for the Owls is that Smith is not a prolific scorer at Championship level, and they are in desperate need of a new number nine.

After spending £2.5 million on Ugbo in the summer, it seems unlikely that Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri would be willing to spend big again in January, so Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone could represent a more affordable option.

Kone joined the Chairboys in January after a trial period, and after scoring four goals in 17 games in the second half of last season, he has made an excellent start to this campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old's clinical finishing ability is underlined by his hat-trick against Peterborough and his brace against Stockport County, and his form has helped Matt Bloomfield's side to the top of the League One table.

Of course, it would be a gamble for the Owls to make a move for Kone given his lack of experience, but he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him, and he could prove to be an incredibly shrewd long-term investment.

Keeping hold of Shea Charles

With few sellable assets at the club, Wednesday will not be too concerned about the possibility of interest from elsewhere in any of their key players in January, but they could potentially be vulnerable to losing on-loan Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Charles joined the Owls on a temporary basis in the final week of the summer transfer window, and he has started all 12 league games since his arrival at Hillsborough, scoring one goal and providing one assist during that time.

The Northern Ireland international has quickly become one of the first names on Wednesday's team sheet, but Rohl has raised fears that he could be recalled by the Saints in January.

"Hopefully we can keep him the whole season - you never know what happens if he performs in this direction," Rohl told The Star.

"For me, he is a great player and you see what it means when you bring quality players in. This is the difference in this league."

The chances of Charles returning to St Mary's could increase if Southampton decide to sack head coach Russell Martin after their disappointing start to life back in the Premier League, but the Owls will be hoping that they allow him to remain in South Yorkshire for the season.