Birmingham City are set to return to the Championship at the end of this season, with their time in League One looking as though it will be extremely short and sweet following their disappointing relegation in 2023/24.

Chris Davies' side are in a commanding position in the third tier, and it has been a matter of when, not if, Blues are going to be promoted back to the EFL's top division and start their push for the Premier League once again.

The West Midlands outfit have a significant gap over those below them in the table, and their Championship status looks likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

However, this will no doubt lead to several conversations about the futures of some of those currently at the club while improvements to the squad are also needed. Football League World has picked out two players that must be signed by Birmingham this summer as well as two that must be let go of to help them have a dream transfer window.

In - Kwame Poku

Blues are not truly lacking in too many positions across the pitch, however, out wide is perhaps where they need the most investment and Kwame Poku could be the perfect player to help fix that issue.

The Peterborough United ace is out of contract at the end of the campaign and he has already been the subject of interest from the likes of Burnley, Ipswich Town and Southampton earlier this season. However, with game time less likely to come as easily at those clubs, Davies may just be able to win the race for him.

Poku has been sensational in a relatively poor year for the Posh, and his return to the starting XI following a lengthy period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury will only help his team as they push towards the top half of the League One table.

At just 23, the future is extremely bright for the winger and he deserves a proper chance at the Championship with a side that have a good chance of staying in the division, and Birmingham could be exactly that for him.

Out - Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson's time at St. Andrew's seems as though it will come to a permanent end this summer, after he joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign back in the January transfer window.

He has been an active member at Ewood Park since making the switch in the winter, having made just two appearances for Birmingham in League One, and for the sake of both parties, bringing this partnership to an end is for the best.

It is clear to see that Davies does not see a place for Sanderson in his long-term plans, and with the impending arrival of Phil Neumann, there is another space filled in the defensive department at Blues and therefore the 25-year-old may have to look for a new home once his time with Blackburn comes to an end.

In - Nathan Redmond

Birmingham showed an interest in Burnley's Nathan Redmond in the January transfer window, and while they were not able to work a deal with the Clarets then, the veteran winger's contract is due to expire this summer and he could be a very shrewd signing.

He has been used in an incredibly limited capacity by Scott Parker in 2024/25, and with his current side having Premier League ambitions, his time at Turf Moor is coming to a rather disappointing conclusion and a move to his former club may help reignite his career.

Nathan Redmond Birmingham City stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2010/11 3 - 1 2011/12 37 7 3 2012/13 42 2 7

Vastly experienced and dangerous off the right flank, Blues could do worse than to secure Redmond on a free ahead of their return to the Championship and he could be the difference for them on that side.

The 31-year-old left St. Andrew's in 2013, and he has unfinished business in B9 that he will have the opportunity to complete if a reunion does happen.

Out - Lukas Jutkiewicz

Lukas Jutkiewicz has been an excellent servant to Birmingham over the years, and few have given their service to the club like the 35-year-old has in the 21st century.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it is clear that he is not quite at the level that is required of him now at Blues, and the two must part ways once this campaign comes to an end.

The West Midlands outfit are embarking on a journey that could go above and beyond the ability of many in this squad, and therefore the difficult decision must be made not to renew the contract of the player who has made over 350 appearances and scored nearly 70 goals for the club.

Promotion is the perfect parting gift, and although he may not have played as big a role on the pitch as he would have liked, there is no doubt that Jutkiewicz has been a much-needed presence for those at the club with his experience and know-how.