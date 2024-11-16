West Bromwich Albion are in an almost identical position to where they stood this time last season, with the Baggies currently in fifth place on 25 points.

Despite this, six draws in the last seven games have got Albion fans asking questions about whether they will have enough to get promoted this season. Alongside this, they have only managed 16 goals in 15 games, with Josh Maja netting nine of them.

Their defence has undoubtedly been a key factor in securing crucial points, but Carlos Corberan will be expecting much more from his attackers.

If their forward line can find their rhythm and improve their goal output, the Baggies could push even higher up the table and strengthen their promotion bid.

With all this in mind, Football League World have looked into what a perfect January transfer window looks like for the West Midland's side.

Kwame Poku signs to resolve Carlos Corberan's creative issues

As outlined above, increasing their chance creation is a top priority for West Brom and Corberan, and if this issue isn't addressed by January, securing a certain signing from League One should be high on the agenda for the Spaniard.

The player who could fix these problems is Kwame Poku, who has been in electric form for Peterborough United this term.

So far, he has managed 10 goals, five assists, and has created 21 chances for his teammates. This far exceeds the output of any Albion player, and it’s easy to see how he could translate this form to the Championship, potentially providing the attacking spark Corberan’s side has been missing.

With his contract set to expire next June, it wouldn't cost an obscene amount of money for West Brom to sign the exciting winger - if Shilen Patel is looking to make a smart investment that is.

Unsurprisingly, Darren Ferguson has confirmed that they are working to renew his contract, though he described the potential negotiations as "very tough".

This will alert plenty of Championship clubs, and Patel needs to back Corberan to make what could be a crucial signing.

Tom Fellows remains at West Brom

A player who West Brom will be desperate to stay at The Hawthorns come the transfer deadline on February 3, 2025 is Tom Fellows.

The 21-year-old broke into the starting 11 last season and has continued to be impressive this term, with a solid five assists in 15 games - mainly for Josh Maja.

Tom Fellows' West Brom Career Stats To Date (As Of November 12, 2024) Appearances 61 Goals 5 Assists 9 Source: Transfermarkt

His performances have seen interest arrive from Premier League sides including Everton, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Newcastle United, with the Saints having a £10 million bid rejected for his services in August.

January will likely see this interest return, but West Brom must stand firm.

With a contract for Fellows that is running until 2027, Albion are not in a position where they have to sell, and any aspirations they may have of Premier League football could be reliant on players of the winger's ability.

If he does depart, it would likely be for a significant fee, but at just 21 years old, Fellows has ample time to develop, and a guaranteed starting spot at Albion would provide him with the best opportunity to reach his potential.

Related West Brom concern raised as January transfer window looms FLW's West Brom fan pundit has indicated the Baggies must act for this factor in January

Devante Cole should be allowed to leave West Brom for his own sake

In contrast to the previous point, Devante Cole is a player who will surely be desperate for a move away from West Brom, just four months after he signed for the club.

Since making the move to the West Midlands after his departure from Barnsley, Cole has featured in just four games, starting only once in the Carabao Cup.

Unfortunately, for the 29-year-old, it doesn't seem that this will increase anytime soon either, with Maja's nine goals in 15 games keeping him out of the side.

In addition, with fellow striker Daryl Dike set to return to action later this month, you would expect the 29-year-old will be pushed further down the pecking order, with both Lewis Dobbin and Karlan Grant also able to cover in the central striker role.

This will surely see Cole campaign for a move away from The Hawthorns, with a host of Championship and League One clubs sure to be interested in adding his services to their team after the form he showed for Barnsley last season in the third tier.

While a short-term loan appears more likely, if a suitable offer does arrive, Albion would likely be willing to accept it. This move could help generate much-needed funds and create room in the squad for an additional attacker to strengthen their ranks.