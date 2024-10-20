Watford have made a strong start to the season in Tom Cleverley's first full campaign as Hornets boss.

After being appointed on a permanent basis in late April, the former midfielder oversaw a transfer window which saw nine new signings made over the summer, as well as 11 players from last season's underwhelming campaign departing the club.

At present, the Hertfordshire side are in relatively strong form, particularly at Vicarage Road, where they have seen off the likes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough so far, with both opponents expected to be challenging for promotion at the tail end of the campaign.

And, although it is currently two-and-a-half months away, the recruitment team at Watford will no doubt be planning ahead for the January transfer window, which will provide Cleverley with another opportunity to mould the squad into one he can very much call his own.

With that being said, FLW have picked out a quartet of players who should currently appear on the club's transfer shortlist.

Kwame Poku

Kwame Poku has been one of League One's hottest properties for quite some time, and with current uncertainty surrounding his future at Peterborough United, Watford should be looking to capitalise on the situation.

After accumulating 11 goals and seven assists in the third tier last term, the former Colchester United man has begun this campaign in blistering form too, and no doubt interest from the Championship will resurface sooner rather than later, after numerous clubs were interested in Poku's services back in November 2023, as well as Posh snubbing interest from Luton Town this summer.

Poku does have the ability to play on either flank, although the 23-year-old predominantly features on the right side, which would be a major plus point for Cleverley, who has often adapted his systems so far this season.

Ken Sema is one player currently out of contract in the summer, and with Tom Ince also not getting any younger, the acquisition of such a wanted man would be an astute piece of business.

Daniel Iversen

Although Watford have the services of Daniel Bachmann to call upon between the sticks, goalkeeping strength-in-depth is currently lacking within the squad.

Experienced deputiser, Jonathan Bond is also out of contract next summer, which leaves a major hole in that regard, and the Hornets could do a lot worse than looking at the option of bringing in Daniel Iversen from Leicester City.

Iversen was a key influence at Stoke City in the second half of last season with seven clean sheets to his name, taking his overall tally to 29 in total across 87 Championship games, having also impressed at this level for Preston North End.

Daniel Iversen Stoke City 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances 18 Clean Sheets 7 Saves (Percentage) 32 (59.3%) Errors Leading to Goals 0 Goals Prevented -2.31

The Dane's contract situation at the King Power Stadium could also play into the Yellows' hands, as he is only currently under contract until June of next year, which makes a January deal even more feasible after being linked with a switch to Derby County in August.

Nicholas Bonfanti

Given the club's links to the Italian game, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club were to target names from overseas.

One man with a strong current record and potential is Pisa FC striker Nicholas Bonfanti.

The former Inter Milan and Italian youth international has only been with his current side since January after moving from Modena but has started this season in red-hot form for the side who are among the early-season pace setters in Serie B.

Once again, the 22-year-old enjoyed a strong personal campaign last term with 5 goals in 16 games after his initial move across Italy, and is currently tied down at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani until June 2027, meaning Watford might have to garner a significant fee for his services, should such a strong run of goalscoring form continue.

James Berry

Rounding off the quartet is Chesterfield's James Berry, who has recently been linked with a move to Hertfordshire from the League Two outfit.

The 23-year-old wide player has also been touted with a potential move to either Swansea City or Blackburn Rovers, proving how highly rated the former Wigan Athletic and Hull City man is.

The Spireites' return to the EFL has been steady so far, and Berry has been at the beating heart of all things good for Paul Cook's side with a strong tally of goal contributions highlighting how he could soon make a rise up two divisions and influence a play-off or promotion bid for Cleverley's men.