Luton Town have not made the start that they would have hoped for in the Championship this season, and Rob Edwards may already be thinking about how he can strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

Many expected the Hatters to be among the promotion contenders in the second tier this season following their relegation from the Premier League, but in the opening months of the 2024-25 campaign, they have struggled for any form of consistency.

Rob Edwards' side only picked up one point from their last three games before the international break, and some fans were heard calling for their manager to "sort it out" after their latest defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Things may or may not get better between now and the end of the year, but what is a certainty is that Luton need some reinformcements in the January transfer window - let's take a look at a handful of players that Town could consider adding.

Kwame Poku

Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku has been one of the standout stars in League One so far this season, after Luton failed with a bid to sign the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian is one of the top scorers in the third tier with six goals (as of the weekend of 11-12 October), and he was awarded the division's Player of the Month award for September after an impressive run of form in which he scored three times.

Posh have wanted to tie their key man down to a new long-term contract since the end of the summer, but there is a chance that his head may be turned if Luton renew their interest in January.

Kwame Poku's League One stats for Peterborough United (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 85 21 20 Stats Correct As Of October 15, 2024

Poku would give the Hatters a dynamic option in the final third, with his dribbling ability and eye for goal making him the sort of player that can create scoring opportunities out of nothing.

Ethan Erhahon

Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon has been a key figure so far this season under Michael Skubala, cementing their status as early season promotion contenders after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

Lincoln's director of football Jez George expects the 23-year-old to generate a club-record fee when he leaves the club, while head coach Skubala has stated that he is the best defensive midfielder in League One "by a mile".

Erhahon is a complete midfielder, with ball-playing qualities and an ability to dictate the tempo that compliments his athleticism and combativeness.

Luton striker Joe Taylor spent last season on loan at Lincoln, and he has yet to start a game in the Championship this season, so another temporary switch to the Imps could potentially sweeten any offer if the Hatters do decide to make an approach for Erhahon.

Mark Harris

Luton's strikers have not been firing on all cylinders so far this season, with Carlton Morris currently the club's top scorer, having scored just two goals in the Championship (ahead of the return of football after the October international break).

Elijah Adebayo has failed to score in ten games in all competitions, while Cauley Woodrow, Jacob Brown and Joe Taylor are also yet to get off the mark.

Edwards may decide to offload one or two of his centre-forwards in January if they fail to find form over the next couple of months, especially if Luton are still struggling in the league, which could enable him to sign a new striker ahead of the second half of the season.

Oxford United striker Mark Harris has impressed in the second tier so far during the 2024/25 campaign, and the Welshman would add something different to what Morris and Adebayo currently offer up front for the Hatters.

The U's may not want to sell their number nine midway through their first season back in the Championship, but if a deal can be agreed, the 25-year-old could be a shrewd addition for Luton.