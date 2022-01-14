Krystian Bielik shares message as he edges closer to making Derby County return

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has taken to Instagram to share a message as he edges closer to making his long-awaited return to action.

Rams manager Wayne Rooney confirmed yesterday that although Bielik is now participating in full training, he is still a couple of weeks away from being available for selection.

The 24-year-old has been unable to influence the Rams’ fortunes in the Championship this season as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a serious knee injury.

Bielik sustained this issue during Derby’s meeting with Bristol City last January.

In the midfielder’s absence, the Rams narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season and are now facing an almighty battle to achieve survival in the current campaign.

Currently 11 points adrift of safety, Derby will need to pick up victories on a regular basis at this level in the coming weeks if they are to close this particular gap.

The Rams will move above Barnsley in the Championship standings tomorrow if they beat Sheffield United at Pride Park.

Ahead of this fixture, Bielik has admitted on Instagram that it is great to back in full training whilst he has also suggested that it won’t be long until he makes his return to the club’s match-day squad.

The midfielder posted: “It’s great to be out there!

“I will be back soon Rams.”

The Verdict

There is now finally light at the end of the tunnel for Bielik following a lengthy injury absence.

Whilst Rooney will need to ease the midfielder back into action when he is fit enough to feature at senior level in order to avoid the possibility of another setback, there is no reason why Bielik cannot go on to make a positive impact for Derby in the second half of the season.

As well as scoring two goals in 14 appearances for the club last season, the Poland international delivered the goods on a consistent basis as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.52 in the Championship.

Bielik’s versatility may also be useful for the Rams as he has shown in the past that he is capable of providing cover at centre-back.