Krystian Bielik sends message to Derby fans amid injury update

After joining Derby County in a mammoth £7.5 million transfer in the summer of 2019, things haven’t exactly panned out the way Krystian Bielik would have liked at Pride Park.

Big things were expected of the versatile Polish midfielder for that kind of fee, but unfortunately two terrible injuries have restricted his impacts at the Rams.

Bielik first ruptured his cruciate ligaments back in January 2020, which kept him out for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign and it wasn’t until November that year when he was able to return to the pitch for County.

But January is clearly a bad month for Bielik as he suffered yet another serious knee injury earlier this year in a match against Bristol City, and it’s kept him on the sidelines ever since.

Nearly six months down the line since it happened, Bielik has issued an update on his status and has revealed that he’s getting closer to returning to the training pitch having had surgery four months ago.

The 23-year-old also had a message for Rams fans as he steps up his recovery mission, thanking them for all their support.

“I can’t thank people enough for all the messages – everybody at the club, family and friends, and the fans,” Bielik said to Rams TV.

“I am really glad I have people around me like this and because of them I believe more I can be back.

“The target is to come back even stronger.”

The Verdict

Bielik has clearly been a big miss for Derby – the Rams were on a great run of form when he returned to the side last season and then started to slump when he was sidelined once again.

The Polishman is a physical presence in the midfield and it’s something that they lack in the current squad, with both Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie not really on the same level as the former Arsenal man.

Having suffered the same injury twice, it could potentially be a struggle to come back from both physically and mentally for Bielik, but he seems to be making some good progress and perhaps a few months into the season Derby fans will be able to welcome him back with open arms.