Krystian Bielik sends message to Derby County supporters after dramatic moment receives recognition

Krystian Bielik thanked the Derby County fans after his superb effort against Birmingham City was named as the club’s goal of the season.

The Polish international missed a large chunk of the campaign as he recovered from a serious knee problem that he picked up in the previous season.

However, he did return earlier this year and the standout moment for Bielik was undoubtedly his acrobatic effort that salvaged a point for the Rams against Blues at Pride Park.

Not only was it a fantastic strike, but it came in stoppage time to ensure Derby avoided defeat, whilst it was also a year to the day since the defensive midfielder had suffered his injury in his first game back.

It’s no surprise the fine effort won the award and Bielik reacted to receiving the recognition on Instagram.

“Goal of the season!!! Thank you for all your votes! I would like to dedicate that goal to our brilliant fans. You stuck with us to the end and we really appreciate it!”

The verdict

Even though they ultimately went down, this was a real high point for Derby this season as it was a memorable game that had a dramatic finish in front of a packed Pride Park.

Bielik’s goal showed the technique and quality the former Arsenal man had and it sparked wild scenes which means it will live long in the memory.

After a tough year, it was a great moment for the player and he deserves so much credit for battling back given the injury issues he has had over the years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.