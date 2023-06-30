Krystian Bielik has sent a heartfelt message to Derby County fans and staff after his permanent move to Birmingham City was confirmed.

The Poland international took to Instagram to admit that things hadn't panned out the way he wanted at Pride Park but heaped praise on the Rams supporters and wished them the best for the future.

Krystian Bielik Birmingham City move confirmed

On Thursday evening, the Blues confirmed the permanent signing of Bielik from Derby for an initial fee reported to be below £1 million.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Andrew's and impressed in the West Midlands, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club.

Blues are understood to have landed Bielik despite interest from abroad in a major boost for John Eustace, who has secured the services of a key part of his engine room from 2022/23.

Krystian Bielik's message to Derby County supporters

While his arrival has brought excitement at Birmingham, at Derby it signals a necessary but frustrating end to an ill-fated spell.

The Rams splashed around £8 million to sign Bielik from Arsenal in 2019 after he'd caught the eye on loan at Charlton Athletic but injuries limited him to just 49 appearances across his four seasons with the East Midlands club - the last of which was spent on loan with Blues.

Getting a small fraction of the money originally spent on the midfielder back and clearing his salary from the wage bill will help Paul Warne rebuild this summer but the situation is still a frustrating one for Rams fans.

Bielik clearly understands that and has penned a heartfelt message to supporters on Instagram that reflects on his time at Derby.

He said: "Dear Derby County fans and workers!

"I will be 100% honest with you, I don't know what to say to make you feel what I do at this moment.

"We all hoped for much more but it went in the opposite direction. I will never forget your support through great and bad moments we shared together!

"You are one of the best fans in England with no shadow of a doubt!

"Every time I wore shirt with ram on my chest, I went into battle for this club and I am proud of it! Wish you only the best for the future!"

Rams supporters will certainly appreciate the sentiment but it will still hurt to see him thrive at Birmingham, if he does, given how things panned out at Pride Park.