Krystian Bielik has opened up on his future with Derby County as his loan stint with Birmingham City draws to a close.

The midfielder has featured 30 times in the Championship for the Blues this season, with the side currently 17th in the table.

Bielik has been a key member of John Eustace’s side, but remains a Derby player with one-year still remaining on his contract with the Rams.

Does Krystian Bielik have a future with Derby County?

Bielik signed for Derby in a big money move in 2019 on a five-year deal, but did not join the club in League One as he instead opted for a second division loan move.

With Derby currently 7th in the table, it remains to be seen whether the club can earn a place back in the Championship at the first time of asking, which could play a role in deciding the 25-year-old’s future.

Bielik refused to rule out a return to Pride Park for next season, suggesting that a meeting in the summer with his agents will determine his future.

The Polish international believes he has grown up a lot since his first loan stint at St. Andrew’s and does not want to close any doors on his possible future.

"I have last year at Derby, and we have to sit down with my agent and with the club directors and we'll see what happens,” said Bielik, via Richard Wilford.

“I'm not closing any doors, I'm looking forward to it to be honest

"First time I was on loan here I was an 18-year old kid, now I'm a grown man with more experience and this is a big club.

“We'll see what happens this summer."

A 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Monday has opened up a nine point gap to the relegation zone for the Blues with just five games remaining.

Eustace’s side look set to survive in the second tier for another campaign, whereas Derby still have their work cut out for them if they are to earn a play-off place in the third tier.

Should Bielik return to Derby?

Bielik has shown this season that he should be playing at a Championship level so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see interest in him this summer if Derby fail to gain promotion.

With just one year remaining on his contract, this summer could be the time to cash-in on the Polish international.

However, he will be a valuable asset for Warne to have in his squad regardless of which division the team competes in next season.

That Bielik remains open to staying at Pride Park is a positive sign and could indicate a willingness to compete in League One.