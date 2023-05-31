Krystian Bielik has revealed that his agent is in contact with his parent club Derby County as Birmingham City are interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

Who is Krystian Bielik?

The 25-year-old is on the books of League One side Derby County but spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Championship side Birmingham City.

The Polish international, who can play in midfield and defence, joined the Blues in the summer transfer window after Derby’s relegation to England’s third division was confirmed.

Bielik joined the Rams in 2019 from Premier League side Arsenal, and during his time at the club, he has been plagued with injuries and has only played for the club on 49 occasions.

The 25-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Pride Park, and it seems he is heading for the exit door as the Rams remain in League One.

Bielik enjoyed a successful campaign at Birmingham, playing over 30 times for the club as they comfortably beat the drop zone.

It is believed that Birmingham are keen on signing Bielik on a permanent basis this summer and the player himself is keen to play regular football with Euro 2024 only a year away.

However, the Championship club are currently in the midst of an ongoing takeover bid and have FFP rules they need to adhere to.

So, this could potentially be a deal that drags on throughout the summer, with Bielik himself stating he doesn’t think anything will happen until June or July.

Krystian Bielik on his Derby County future

Bielik has joined up with his national team squad as they prepare for games against Germany and Moldova, and he spoke to the local press and revealed his agent is in dialogue with Derby.

He told TVPSPORT.PL, via Derbyshire Live: "I haven't heard anything about my future at Derby yet.

"My agent is in contact with the club. For now, I tried to rest a bit and not think about transfer issues.

"Now I have started to focus on training before the training camp and I hope that I will be able to show myself on the pitch in the national team's matches against Germany and Moldova.

"This will certainly help me to reassure the interested clubs that I am fine.

“I still have a one-year contract with Derby. I don't close any doors. I also know there is a lot of interest from Birmingham City. I have a signal that the coach and the board of the club want me on the team. We need to sit down, talk and discuss this option."

Derby manager stated before the end of the season that should the club have won promotion to the Championship it could have been a different conversation with Bielik. So, it seems his future with Derby rested on the club earning promotion.