Krystian Bielik makes Derby County transfer admission as January window edges closer

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has admitted that he is prepared to leave Pride Park on a permanent basis in January should he perform well at the FIFA World Cup.

The Poland international arrived as one of the Rams’ most expensive ever signings in 2019 from Arsenal, but two serious knee injuries have plagued his time at the club.

Bielik spent nearly two full years on the sidelines but returned to action earlier this year in January – his comeback though was not enough to stop Derby dropping into League One due to a multitude of points deductions.

With a place in the Poland World Cup squad hanging in the balance though, Bielik was allowed to depart Derby temporarily back to his former club Birmingham City in a bid to be in Czesław Michniewicz’s 26-man squad for their trip to Qatar.

Bielik was successful in his mission but he has also been putting in very good performances for the Blues – his future as the January transfer window approaches though is very much up in the air.

Derby have a recall clause and discussions have been had between Bielik and manager Paul Warne already, but there is a chance that County could bring him back not to play him, but sell him on should he have a good showing in Qatar.

“I carried out his order (Michniewicz’s demand for Bielik to leave Derby before the World Cup), although it was not easy for me to leave my club, I have Derby in my heart. It was hard for me to leave them,” Bielik toldPrzeglad Sportowy.

“However, I knew that a great event was ahead of me, coach Michniewicz made this declaration officially, Derby understood how much I care about taking part in these championships. They didn’t make any obstacles, they let me go on loan.

“Probably also with the hope that if I perform well in Qatar, maybe I will be able to get back the money they paid for me, that they invested in me

“If there is a good offer for me after the World Cup and Derby accepts it, then all I have to do is leave and help financially.

“I am in contact with the head coach all the time. He said that he was the last person who would make obstacles for me by force, he did not want a prisoner in his ranks.”

The Verdict

There is absolutely zero doubts that Bielik would be a major asset to Derby if he were to be recalled and utilised.

However, there’s the chance they could make back some of the seven-figure fee that they spent on him nearly four years ago if he impresses on the world stage in the next couple of weeks.

Bielik is under contract at Pride Park until the summer of 2024, which means that the League One outfit are well-protected when it comes to getting money for his services if they want it.

There will be a big decision to make in January for Paul Warne and the hierarchy at the club, but it would probably be helpful if Bielik did perform well for Poland and bids came in for him.