New Birmingham City signing Krystian Bielik has revealed that John Eustace's side made contact nearly every day in their quest to get a permanent deal for him over the line, speaking to Blues' media team.

The midfielder was a surprising loan signing at St Andrew's last summer considering his injury woes in recent seasons, with this move being seen as a real risk by some even though he only joined on a temporary spell.

Suffering multiple cruciate ligament injuries, Bielik's career could already be over but he managed to stay fit in the Midlands last term and justified why Blues made a move for him.

Making 37 appearances in all competitions last term, all but two of them coming in the Championship, he was a real asset in the middle of the park for Eustace's side and was a clear upgrade on Ivan Sunjic who left the club on loan.

But with Bielik only joining temporarily, it was previously unclear whether Blues would see him remain at the club beyond the end of last season.

How much did Krystian Bielik cost?

With Derby County guaranteed to spend another season in League One, that probably boosted Birmingham's chances of getting a deal over the line because it would have been difficult to have seen him playing League One football considering the quality he has.

Birmingham Live believes he came in on a cheap deal, with Bielik and Tyler Roberts costing less than £1m combined. It remains to be seen whether potential add-ons will take that total above £1m - but considering the quality of the duo - that's an excellent bit of business for Eustace's side.

Revealing more about his permanent switch, ex-Derby man Bielik said: "The Club showed so much interest and I could see that they were the ones that believe in me.

"They called every day, they asked about my situation, they really pushed for it. I appreciated that interest and that belief in me."

Is Krystian Bielik a good permanent signing for Birmingham City?

Considering they were able to bring him in for a low fee, he's certainly worth a gamble for Birmingham after proving his fitness last year.

Although there's always a risk that he could suffer another severe injury, he is a talented player when fit and on form and could potentially guide Blues to a more promising finish next season.

He played a part in ensuring the Midlands outfit finished above the relegation zone by a comfortable margin - and he could develop into an even better player in the next couple of years.

Not only is he still young, giving him time to become better, but the fact he will be settled at a permanent home should also allow him to thrive.

Even if he does continue to pick up injuries, he's still a worthwhile addition at St Andrew's.