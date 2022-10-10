Krystian Bielik issues transfer admission regarding Birmingham City and Derby County agreement

On-loan Birmingham City midfielder Krystian Bielik has revealed that the Blues could be delivered a blow when the January transfer window comes around as his parent club Derby County hold an option to potentially recall him if they wish.

After two serious knee injuries in January 2020 and 2021, which kept him out of action for a total of 22 months, the Polish midfielder has returned to action and been able to keep himself relatively fit since late January 2022.

With Derby being relegated to League One though, Bielik was advised by national team boss Czeslaw Michniewicz this summer that he had to leave Pride Park in order to keep his place in the squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

That he did as he secured himself a deadline day loan move back to Birmingham, a club he appeared for back in 2017 when he was an Arsenal player.

After returning to full fitness, Bielik has been a regular under John Eustace, appearing six times from the start in consecutive games, with the Blues only losing once in that time.

Whilst clearly a key figure in Birmingham’s engine room, there’s a possibility that the Midlands club may not have him for the entire season, with the 24-year-old disclosing Derby’s ability to recall him if they want to.

“Derby may shorten the loan period in winter,” Bielik told Kanal Sportowy – via BirminghamLive.

“Can I imagine playing League One? I’d like to play in the Championship. Derby is my club. I am grateful to them. They will decide.”

The Verdict

In theory, it would make sense in some ways if Derby were to recall Bielik as the World Cup would have been and gone by the time January comes around, and that was the main purpose of getting him to move to a Championship club in the first place.

There’s no doubt though that he would be a real asset for the Rams in the third tier of English football, and he is under contract there until the summer of 2024, so they’d have every right to go through with a recall.

However, they would have to weigh up as to whether it’s really the right move – both from a financial standpoint as Birmingham will be paying most, if not all of his wages, and the fact there’s stiff competition in midfield and it could harm the development of Jason Knight and Max Bird.

It would make sense to let him stay at Birmingham for the season, and if they are still in League One by then, Derby could cash in for a seven-figure fee.