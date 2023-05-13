With Derby County relegated to League One for the 2022/23 campaign, Krystian Bielik needed an out.

The Polish midfielder, with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar just months away, could not afford to lose his place in the national side.

Presumably, Bielik was told that if he was playing League One football, that would be the case, hence his loan departure from Pride Park eventually.

Birmingham City were the big benefactors of the situation, getting themselves a brilliant player in Bielik on loan for the season.

Bielik's message to Birmingham City supporters

So that proved to be the case, with Bielik starring for the Blues this campaign.

Indeed, throughout the season, the Polish international made 35 Championship appearances and was a shoe-in for a starting spot at St. Andrews when fit.

It appears that Bielik himself enjoyed the loan spell and his return to St Andrews as much as the supporters.

Indeed, the midfielder has taken to social media recently to issue a very heartfelt message to the club's supporters.

Indeed, Bielik wrote on Instagram: "To all Birmingham city fans, workers and anyone somehow connected to this special football club!"

"Thank you for your full support from first to the last game!

"It was pleasure and privilege representing your colours.

"It was good season and surely could be much better with a little bit of luck!

"Enjoyed every single day apart from Rotherham game🦷😂. Best wishes, Krystian."

Could Birmingham City sign Krystian Bielik permanently this summer?

Naturally, when a player has a successful loan spell at a club, there is always talk of a potential permanent deal being done and that player returning.

That is certainly no different in Bielik's case - and Birmingham City supporters would surely love to have him back.

This isn't always realistic, though, however, in this case, due to recent developments, it just might be.

First of all, with Derby missing out on the play-offs and therefore promotion, they will be playing in League One again next season and one assumes having done so well in the Championship that dropping down to the third tier would not be very appealing for Bielik.

Furthermore, Blues are set for fresh investment from Tom Wagner, and who knows, he may be willing to inject some funds into the transfer kitty, meaning the club could potentially afford a permanent transfer.

Bielik does only have one year left on his current deal, so it would be in Derby's interest to cash in whilst they can.