Birmingham City midfielder Krystian Bielik believes several people have underestimated his side this season, hitting back as he spoke to BBC Radio WM.

The Midlands outfit have been down the bottom end of the division for a number of seasons now, with the club not enjoying a successful time under their current owners.

The club have enjoyed some bright moments under John Eustace this season despite the fact he was appointed boss just a few weeks before the new season began and didn't have a huge amount of time to prepare - but they have also endured some poor patches.

The difficult times and the current state of play

Winning just one of their opening seven league games of 2022/23, that wasn't an ideal start for Eustace but they were in midtable during the World Cup break and some would have backed them to challenge for the play-offs at that point.

Unfortunately for them, they went through a very difficult period between late December and the latter stages of February and that saw them drop down the table, with many thinking they were in a relegation battle.

However, they have fought back reasonably well, going unbeaten in their last four games and all but sealing their survival now.

On 50 points, they were well clear of the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Reading, and should enjoy a reasonably relaxing time between now and the end of this term.

With the club all but safe now, Bielik couldn't resist the opportunity to fire back at those who had doubted his team.

He said: "People said we were favourites for relegation and not good enough, but we've shown week by week it's a good team, we're solid.

"We have some good young players and didn't get the respect we deserved. We're trying to beat the [points] record and I hope we can win a couple more."

Has Krystian Bielik got a point?

He probably has.

But you can't really blame pundits for writing Birmingham off because they have been down the bottom end of the division consistently in recent seasons and don't look to be going anywhere under their current owners.

Although they managed to bring in some talented loanees, the fact they have heavily utilised the loan market in recent years has stifled their ability to build for the long term and has probably hampered their progress.

Fresh ideas and investment are needed - because this is a club with great potential considering their fanbase and the promising youngsters they have at their disposal.

On Bielik specifically, it's fantastic to see the player back in action again after a torrid time with injuries at Derby County.

Managing to get a very decent amount of game time under his belt this season, that will give him some confidence and he will be looking to carry that into next term and beyond.

Whether his future lies at St Andrew's remains to be seen though.