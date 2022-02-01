Krystian Bielik clears up injury status ahead of Derby County’s clash with Huddersfield

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has revealed on Instagram that the shoulder injury that he suffered during the latter stages of the club’s clash with Birmingham City is not serious.

The Poland international limped off after scoring a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage-time for the Rams as he rescued a point for his side.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury during a clash with Bristol City last season, Bielik finally made his return to action last Sunday.

With Derby seemingly drifting towards a defeat at Pride Park, Bielik stepped up to the mark by netting a dramatic equaliser.

As a result of this draw, the Rams closed to within seven points of safety in the Championship.

Derby will be looking to make further inroads on this gap when they head to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

Having only suffered one defeat in their last six league games, the Rams will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in this particular fixture.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with the Terriers, Bielik has taken to Instagram to share an update on his injury.

The midfielder posted: “Just got my shoulder results.

“I am fine but it will take [a] couple of days to settle down.

“Massive relief!

“We’re keep pushing together!

“Love you all.”

The Verdict

This update will be music to the ears of Derby’s fans as they would have been fearing the worst after seeing Bielik hobble off during last weekend’s draw with Birmingham.

Although the Rams’ clash with Huddersfield may come too soon for Bielik, there is no reason why he cannot make his return to action when the club host Hull City at Pride Park next week.

Having illustrated during his time with Derby that he is more than capable of competing at this level, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to play a major role in the club’s push for survival.

If the Rams are able to pick up positive results on a regular basis in the coming weeks, they could put their nearest rivals in the Championship standings under a considerable amount of pressure.