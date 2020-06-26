Krovinovic starts: How we expect West Brom to line-up v Brentford tonight

West Brom will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action on Friday evening against promotion rivals Brentford.

Slaven Bilic’s side are without a win in their last three matches, and will be hoping to send out a statement to the teams around them in the Championship with a positive result.

But how do we expect Bilic’s side to lineup against the Bees on Friday?

Find out below….

Sam Johnstone is certain to start between the posts, and will be hoping to make it back-to-back clean sheets for the Baggies, after keeping Birmingham City out in his last game.

Darnell Furlong is likely to start at right-back, and will fancy his chances of building on some impressive showings since the turn of the New Year for Bilic’s side.

Kieran Gibbs’ experience will be heavily relied upon for the Baggies this term, and he’ll start at left-back ahead of Conor Townsend for this one.

Semi Ayaji and Ahmed Hegazy started the game against Birmingham last weekend, and are likely to remain as Bilic’s first-choice central defensive partnership ahead of Kyle Bartley.

Jake Livermore will line-up alongside former Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers for this one, and he’ll be itching to get one over his former club.

Callum Robinson has impressed in his loan spell with West Brom, and will be confident of retaining his place in the starting XI ahead of Grady Diangana, who is being eased back into action after returning from injury.

Matheus Pereira will certainly be on the other wing for the Baggies, and will be their main creative outlet going forward in this one against Brentford.

Filip Krovinovic could come into the starting XI ahead of Matt Phillips, and he’ll be hoping he can provide a creative spark for a West Brom team that have failed to score in their last three matches.

Hal Robson-Kanu has been Slaven Bilic’s first-choice striker for much of this season, and that’s likely to remain the case heading into this game, and he’ll keep Charlie Austin out of the starting XI.

It’s set to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides at Griffin Park, as they look to take a significant step towards achieving promotion into the Premier League this season.