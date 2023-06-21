Sunderland have completed the signing of Nectarios Triantis after talks progressed with Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, earning themselves a place in the play-offs before losing to newly promoted Luton Town 2-0 at Kenilworth Road - despite beating the Hatters 2-1 in the first leg on home turf.

It served as a bitter blow to Tony Mowbray and his men, with the likes of Amad Diallo, Joe Gelhardt and Ellis Simms all departing back to their parent clubs, but promotion would have been incredibly unlikely given the squads of other clubs being ultimately superior to their own. Dusting themselves down and going again, the Wearside club have already begun to recruit for next season with the capture of Triantis. And Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakerman has claimed that the club will be ‘patient’ with the youngster following his move.

What did Speakman and Triantis say about the move?

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Speakman said: "Nectar’s progressed rapidly over the last 12 months - at both club and international level - and we are delighted that he selected Sunderland as his next step.

"On the pitch, and in possession, we feel he’s well aligned to our playing identity, whilst also possessing the balance of being a robust defender, which is vital in our league.

"We’ll be patient as he adjusts to new surroundings and adapts to a new style of play in a higher league, but we are confident that he’s got the personality to progress and develop his game.”

Meanwhile, Triantis explained his decision to join Sunderland over Crystal Palace and Stoke, stating: "I’m buzzing to be here - I just can’t wait to get started and play in front of the fans at this historic stadium. When a massive club like Sunderland comes in, you can never say no. It was a dream to have won the league with Central Coast Mariners, but now I hope to enjoy similar success with Sunderland.”

Who else have Sunderland signed?

Alongside the signing of Triantis, Sunderland have also signed two other young stars.

The most notorious of those is Jobe Bellingham - brother of England and now-Real Madrid star Jude. Having played twice for hometown club Birmingham City last year, including becoming the club's second-youngest player at just 16 years and 107 days old, he was set to have a bright future in the West Midlands.

But Sunderland snapped him up for a fee of around £1.5million, meaning that he will spend the foreseeable future in the north east. Elsewhere, Benfica youngster Hemir has also signed for the Black Cats in a clear focus on youth development in the north east.

Who is Nectarios Triantis?

Triantis is a 20-year-old defender from Australia, having made his A-League debut for Western Sydney Warriors in February 2022 - months short of his 19th birthday.

However, with his departure in that summer, he joined Central Coast Mariners, where he played alongside former Shrewsbury man Jason Cummings.

Mariners won the A-League Grand Final in a shock 6-1 win over Melbourne City FC, with Triantis starting the game and keeping the favourites at bay.