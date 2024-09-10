Sunderland started the season in fine form, with four wins from four matches. With a return from the international break on the horizon, the Wearsiders sit top of the table.

While recruitment was very much the focus of the summer, the Black Cats have knuckled down on the pitch and are making seismic strides under Regis Le Bris.

Although Sunderland have largely fielded the same team as last season, there is one arrival who has already made a significant impact at the Stadium of Light.

Alan Browne was signed from Preston North End on a free transfer and the Republic of Ireland international has brought invaluable experience and leadership to the young Black Cats side.

Noting the quality Browne has brought to the Wearsiders' central-midfield, director of football, Kristjaan Speakman's January claim suggests he recognises the club's promotion opportunity this season.

Kristjaan Speakman hints at Alan Browne-type transfer in January

Although the summer window has only just closed, Speakman's attention is already turning to the January window, with plans already being drawn up for future recruitment, as per the Sunderland Echo.

When speaking about possible recruitment, the director of football name-dropped Alan Browne, suggesting that the club would look to sign players of a similar quality in January.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman said the following: "We’ll do our usual set of reviews, our player audits running up to that period, and then we’ll see where we think the need is. Where we think the need is, is where we’ll try to action that in the marketplace. That might involve spending money, or it might involve acquiring a highly-talented player like Alan Browne on a free transfer. That’s the balance of our work.”

Speakman's statement will be welcome news to Sunderland fans, who will be hoping the Black Cats can push on after such a promising start. Indeed, adding another player of Browne's quality would go a long way to achieving promotion.

Sunderland's slight change in strategy proving successful

When Sunderland signed Browne, it represented a tweak in strategy by the Black Cats hierarchy. Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' ownership, the club had previously targeted young prospects, but this summer they recognised the need for experience.

Having plummeted down the Championship table last season, it was evident that the club were lacking in experience: Sunderland's young side was exposed and in need of guidance.

The signing of Browne has been a revelation. Since the start of the season, the 29-year-old has slotted into Le Bris' side with ease and the midfielder has shown his abilities at sweeping up and remaining calm in possession. Furthermore, he bagged his first goal for the club against Portsmouth.

The Republic of Ireland international has a major influence on and off the pitch and is proving to be a leader in the middle of the park.

Alan Browne's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 3 Goals 1 Accurate passes per game 19 (85%) Total duels won 2.3 (44%) Dribbled past per game 0.3

Chris Mepham represents a similar type of signing to that of Browne. At 26, Mepham is slightly younger, but the Welsh international has vast experience across the Premier League and Championship.

Although the Welshman was signed on loan from Bournemouth in light of Aji Alese's injury, Mepham is a high-profile acquisition for the club. While he will have to wait for his opportunity, the centre-back could play a vital role in the Wearsiders' season.

Given the club's slight change in direction, Speakman must be praised for his work behind the scenes, as Sunderland have built a strong side with the perfect blend of youth and experience.

Reading into Speakman's words that the club could target an Alan Browne-type player in January suggests that the club recognise their strong position this season. Adding a player of Browne's prowess is not a typical Speakman signing, but would go a long way to achieving promotion.

Although January is far in the distance, and much could change by then, if Sunderland retain their position towards the top of the league then fans will be keeping a watchful eye on Speakman's winter business.

With Sunderland's side already strong, the addition of any player of Browne's ilk would surely push them on to even greater things, with the Premier League the aim.

The signing of Alan Browne on a free transfer must be regarded as a phenomenal piece of business, considering the impact he is already having at Sunderland.

With Speakman hinting at similar signings in January, it shows that he recognises the promotion opportunity in front of the club this season.

Although the club's situation could change by January, if they are in with a sniff of promotion, then another signing of Browne's calibre would help to secure promotion to the Premier League.