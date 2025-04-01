Sunderland sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, has reacted to the pending sale of Tommy Watson to Brighton and Hove Albion, confirming a new contract agreement couldn't be reached.

Watson had been a target for the Seagulls in the most recent transfer window, with the 18-year-old the subject of intense transfer interest from the South Coast outfit, with the likes of transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, reporting that bids as high as £13m were dismissed by the Black Cats in the latter stages of Deadline Day on February 3rd.

It had then been reported by Alan Nixon that Albion would rekindle their interest in the England youth international, before a club statement late on Tuesday evening confirmed that an agreement had been put in place for Watson to depart the Stadium of Light at the conclusion of the season, with reports stating a £11m fee had been struck.

Watson will remain on Wearside for the remainder of the season as Sunderland look to join Brighton in the Premier League next season, before his four-year contract, with the option of a further year, will commence at the AMEX Stadium.

Nonetheless, after the North East club had looked to maintain a firm hold of the youngster, such developments have caused a sense of regret for those within the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light.

Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Tommy Watson seals Brighton and Hove Albion agreement

Watson made the first of his 17 senior appearances for Sunderland back in April 2023 against Huddersfield Town, with 14 of those coming since Le Bris was appointed last June.

The 18-year-old has netted twice thus far, with both sealing a 2-1 victory against Stoke City on December 7th, in between two barrages of speculation regarding his long-term future with the promotion hopefuls.

Following January interest from Fabian Hurzeler's side, it was reported by the Northern Echo that the club were in 'ongoing' talks with one of their many young stars, with Watson's initial deal with the Black Cats lasting until 2026.

After confirmation of his summer exit was made on Tuesday evening, Speakman broke his silence on the matter, praising the forward's ability but also showing a sense of regret that Sunderland have lost the services of a high-potential player.

Tommy Watson - 24/25 Stats Total Appearances 14 Starts 7 Minutes Played 570 Goals 2 Big Chances Created 2 Touches per Game 22.7 Key Passes per Game 0.7 Successful Dribbles per Game 0.7 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 01/04/25)

"Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract," he said via a club statement.

"Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light."

Speakman concluded: "We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season."

Sunderland fans react to Tommy Watson exit

Despite the eight-figure fee which is forthcoming, some within the Sunderland fanbase have already shown a sense of anger towards the County Durham-born man, and have called for him to return to the Under-21's side for the remainder of his time at the club.