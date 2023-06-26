Jenson Seelt is Sunderland's latest arrival this summer, signing from PSV Eindhoven.

The Black Cats had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign, and their recruitment this summer has continued in a similar way so far.

The acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, and Luis 'Hemir' Semedo are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light.

Seelt is yet another on the conveyor belt, continuing the project of youthful, exuberant signings. Tony Mowbray is happy and willing to give chances to young players, and the 20-year-old Dutchman will be hoping he is handed them.

He has played only once for PSV, but made 63 appearances for Jong PSV, their youth side in the second tier of Dutch football.

The 6'4 central defender comes with a good reputation from the top-flight runners-up, and is expected to be heavily involved in Sunderland's first-team plans in 2023/24.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland's latest signing?

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

Speaking via the club's official website, Sunderland's Sporting Director Speakman explained that Seelt has been a player Sunderland have had an eye on for a while, he said: "Jenson is a player that we have been tracking for some time and he’s gained invaluable experience at senior level over the past two seasons, regularly playing in the Dutch second tier and being part of PSV’s senior matchday squad."

Speakman explained some of the attributes and qualities Seelt may bring to Sunderland next season and beyond, he added: "Naturally comfortable in possession, he also possesses some great defensive attributes that will help him adapt to our playing identity and Championship football. He is excited to get started and we are delighted to welcome him to SAFC."

Will Jenson Seelt be a good signing for Sunderland?

The young defender slots nicely into the aforementioned model Sunderland are trying to perfect.

Over the next few years, they are clearly trying to build a team which can sustain promotion a promotion push out of the Championship, or get them into the Premier League.

That appears to be the end goal, with players being bought low, and eventually sold high, somewhere down the line, once they have developed for the Black Cats.

After years of turmoil outside the Premier League, they are now a club on the rise, and appear to be in the right hands under the ownership of ambitious Frenchman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and their latest summer capture only solidifies that even more.

Seelt's frame and size will help him to deal with the more physical side of the Championship, whilst Speakman believes he has the in-possession attributes to flourish, too.