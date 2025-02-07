Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is fairly relaxed about Tommy Watson's future at this stage, despite interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He spoke to the Sunderland Echo, just a matter of days after the January transfer window closed, with Watson attracting plenty of interest during the latter stages of the window.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were also linked with a move for the winger, but it was the Seagulls who were the most heavily linked, even having bids turned down during the final days of the window.

A final offer, reported to be in the region of £13m, was rebuffed. And that surprised quite a few people, with the player, who has already been able to make a first-team impact for the club, having less than 18 months left on his contract at this stage.

Tommy Watson's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions - senior appearances) Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 (As of February 7th, 2025)

The Black Cats are unlikely to lose him for free, considering they are able to secure compensation for his signature if he leaves at the end of his contract.

But they won't get anywhere near £13m in compensation, which has made many people view the decision to turn down the Seagulls' eight-figure bid as a sizeable risk.

Kristjaan Speakman speaks out on Tommy Watson's Sunderland future

Speakman doesn't believe it was a major risk to turn down a big offer though - and is relaxed about the player's future - revealing that contract talks will be ongoing with the 18-year-old's representatives.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "I don’t think it was a risk (to reject the £13m package). Tommy’s got a year left on his contract.

"At the minute, he’s fully committed to what we’re doing, and there’ll obviously be ongoing conversations about whether he can extend that or whether there’s going to be a moment where a club is able to agree a fee with us.

"We’re just focused on the short term at the minute, trying to make sure that the team is as cohesive as possible.

"We have to try to navigate these remaining 16 games in the best possible way, and Tommy can have a massive impact on that for us."

Sunderland must try and secure Tommy Watson agreement

The Black Cats need to try and tie Watson down to fresh terms.

He has already shown that he can step up and make a difference in the first team at just 18.

That is an exceptional achievement - and if the Black Cats can tie him down to a new deal - that should help to minimise speculation about his future in the coming months.

That should only help the player to thrive on the pitch and it will also help the club to sell him for a very healthy amount in the future.

Brighton are reportedly planning to revisit their interest in Watson in the summer, so the Black Cats need to ramp up negotiations in the coming months to give themselves the best chance of retaining the youngster.