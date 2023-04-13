Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has praised the club's "incredible support" as the number of fans that have signed up for a 2023/24 season ticket nears 30,000.

Tony Mowbray's side still hold hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs and battling for promotion but even if they fall short, this has been an outstanding campaign for the North East club.

Despite a host of injuries and a change in the dugout early on, Sunderland have exceeded expectations in their first season back in the second tier and been in the top six conversation for the majority.

What is Kristjaan Speakman's two-word message to Sunderland fans?

The Black Cats' home form has been underwhelming - they have the sixth worst record in the Championship - but that's not stopped huge numbers from flooding to the Stadium of Light throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

In fact, Sunderland have the highest average attendance of any Championship club (38,268) and by some distance.

It seems next year is likely to be no different as the club recently extended the early bird deadline for season tickets due to high demand - with more than 28,000 already sold.

That update was celebrated by Speakman, who took to Twitter to heap praise on supporters in a two-word message.

Will Sunderland challenge for promotion next season?

You can certainly understand why so many fans are keen to book their place at the Stadium of Light for next season.

Mowbray's young squad have made some impressive strides this term but having established themselves in the Championship, will look to kick on next term.

Getting the likes of Corry Evans and Ross Stewart back from injury will be a massive boost to their hopes of a promotion push while it would be a surprise not to see the club back the head coach in the summer transfer window.

Exciting times ahead on Wearside.