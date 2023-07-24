Sunderland defender Joe Anderson has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan.

Anderson came through the academy at Everton, but he did not make a senior appearance for the Toffees during his time at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light in January and made his debut for the Black Cats in their 1-1 draw at Millwall in February before going on to make three further substitute appearances as Tony Mowbray's side reached the Championship play-offs.

Anderson will now spend the upcoming campaign at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and he becomes the Shrews' eighth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Michael Parker, Carl Winchester, Morgan Feeney, Tunmise Sobowale, Jason Sraha, Elliot Thorpe and Nohan Kenneh, with head coach Matt Taylor revealing his delight at securing the defender's signature.

"Joe is a left-sided centre-back who possesses a beautiful left foot," Taylor told the club's official website.

"He is a young player with a really bright future ahead of him so I feel very fortunate to have secured him for the season.

"As a coaching staff we are very excited to work with him, he adds excellent competition to the squad and gives us the natural balance we want on the left-hand side.

"This will be a big season for Joe and will hopefully be his breakthrough year in men’s football."

Shrewsbury will be hoping to build on last season's impressive 12th-placed finish in League One under the guidance of Taylor, who replaced Steve Cotterill last month after the surprise departure of 59-year-old.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say?

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman believes that playing regular football in the third tier will be hugely beneficial for Anderson's development.

"Joe has settled within the first-team squad since his arrival in January and now is the right time for us to seek an opportunity for him to play regularly," Speakman told the club's official website.

"This move will allow him to continue his development in a competitive senior environment and we hope that step allows him to return at some point and challenge for a place in our team.

"We look forward to supporting his progress closely throughout the forthcoming campaign and wish him well."

Were Sunderland right to allow Joe Anderson to leave on loan?

It is definitely the correct decision by the Black Cats to allow Anderson to depart temporarily.

Mowbray has plenty of options at his disposal at centre-back, including Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and new signings Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt, so it is difficult to see where Anderson's minutes would have come from next season.

Anderson is a player with huge potential and experiencing regular senior football for the first time in his career in a competitive division like League One will be crucial for his development.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow has proven to be an excellent destination for young players, with the likes of Taylor Moore, Christian Saydee, Rob Street and Killian Phillips all thriving during their loan spells with Shrewsbury last season.

Anderson is a strong signing for the Shrews and it is a move that will be beneficial for all parties.