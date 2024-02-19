Highlights Speakman takes full accountability for Beale's sacking.

Beale managed only four wins in 12 games at Sunderland, with poor results affecting play-off hopes.

Fans were unhappy with Beale's management style, leading to his sacking after just over two months.

Sunderland director Kristjaan Speakman has broken his silence over the sacking of Michael Beale after just 12 games at the Stadium of Light.

A poor run of results has seen the former QPR boss given his marching orders in the North East, with proactive measures being taken given the nature of the race for the play-offs and Sunderland's declining position in the league table.

Beale leaves under a cloud after only managing four wins from 12 games overall, including a 3-0 home loss to bitter rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup to rub salt into the wounds. And Speakman has admitted that he and his staff are to take full blame for the tenure which lasted just over two months.

What Kristjaan Speakman has said about Michael Beale's sacking

After appointing Beale as manager just before the end of 2023, Speakman had to make a decision to sack the former Queens Park Rangers boss - in which he accepted full accountability for his wrong decision. That means Sunderland will have a third manager this season.

Michael Beale - Championship record at Sunderland Games 11 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 5 Goals Scored 13 Goals Conceded 13 Overall Points 14

Posting a statement on the club's official website, Speakman said: “We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future. Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”

Michael Beale sacking latest

With Tony Mowbray having been sacked by Sunderland with the Black Cats sitting in ninth at the start of December following a 1-1 draw away at Millwall, Beale was brought to the helm in a bid to propel the club up the table and into a comfortable play-off space - despite Sunderland being just three points off the play-offs under the Middlesbrough-born boss.

Yet it has been a less-than-desirable tenure. Just four wins from 11 league games has seen huge points dropped in the bid for Premier League promotion, including a draw away at bottom side Rotherham United and two poor losses against Huddersfield and Birmingham City within the last week. The Wearside outfit are now 10th in the table and four points away from the play-offs, which is only a slight decrease on where Beale took off.

However, fans have long since aired their concerns at the manner in which the team have been playing, with audible boos upon the full-time whistle on Beale's debut, which saw Coventry take all three points with a 3-0 win on Wearside setting the tone.

And a stir caused over the weekend - with Beale refusing to shake hands with substituted defender Trai Hume in the loss at Birmingham - proved to be the final straw for fans who voiced their anger online. And the former Rangers leader has now seen the exit at the Stadium of Light, with the club no further up the league table than they were when Mowbray was given the boot.