Sunderland have secured the service of Dan Neil on a new three-and-a-half year contract at the Stadium of Light, with the midfielder rewarded for a fine breakthrough into the senior side for the Black Cats.

Neil has established himself as a first-team regular having progressed through the Academy of Light, going on to make 95 senior appearances for the club. He's scored six goals and registered 12 assists in that time, too, including two and four respectively in the Championship this season.

"Dan’s progression has been impressive and he’s an integral part of our team," Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, told the club's official website.

Sunderland's focus on recruitment recently has been centred on bringing youth to the club. Tony Mowbray is a coach to help those young players thrive, as well as nurture talent like Neil, 21, as they establish themselves in the senior set-up.

Neil is seen as an example to those emerging players.

"It’s fantastic to see players flourish from our academy programme and Dan is a great representation of what young players can achieve here," Speakman continued.

Sunderland currently sit 11th in the Championship table, with one win in seven and four defeats during that run really impacting their push for the play-offs under Mowbray.

Yet, with Sunderland building long-term, there's delighted at securing the service of Neil until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Speakman concluded: "He is an exceptionally talented midfielder who’s only getting better and naturally this doesn’t go unnoticed. He is immensely passionate about Sunderland and he understands and believes in what we are building, so all at SAFC are delighted that he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Club."

Sunderland face Burnley on March 31st on the other side of the international break.

The Verdict

Neil has done really well stepping out of Sunderland's academy and into the first-team set-up.

He played his part in helping Sunderland secure promotion back into the Championship last season and he's adapting to the demands of the second-tier as well.

Sunderland are right to be championing him as an example out of the Academy of Light right now.

This agreement shows their commitment to youth as well, with the confidence there that Neil can play his part in helping Sunderland return to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!