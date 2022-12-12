Kristjaan Speakman offers warning in positive update on Ross Stewart’s Sunderland future

Sunderland want to keep hold of Ross Stewart and the striker wants to stay at the Championship club but negotiations with players can sometimes take up to 18 months, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said.

The 26-year-old could be in line to make his long-awaited return from injury against West Bromwich Albion this evening but uncertainties remain about his long-term future ahead of the January transfer window.

Celtic, Rangers, and Middlesbrough have all been linked with a move for Stewart, whose contract expires at the end of the season – though the Black Cats do have a one-year option.

FLW understands that the striker has been made an offer that would make him the highest-paid player at the North East club but as of the end of November, he hadn’t signed it.

Speaking at a supporters group meeting last month, Speakman offered a calming update on the situation and Stewart’s future but warned fans that negotiations were often a lengthy process.

He said (via the Red and White Army supporters group): “The fact that Sunderland hasn’t bought, developed and sold players in recent history has meant that this topic of player trading is sensitive. I completely understand this as supporters buy season cards and tickets to see these players.

“Supporters need to understand that the player trading model is two-way. Fans always ask who is coming in, but don’t think about who we are letting go. We have some small successes with revenue brought in for Benji Kimpioka and Denver Hume.

“With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland. Naturally Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.

“Unfortunately, it becomes a polarising discussion where it is either the Club don’t want to pay the money and fans start demanding that money is spent. This is a nonsensical start point and no business would operate under that model. Or the other end of the spectrum is a player is holding the Club to ransom.

“Neither of these are true with Ross. The Club wants to retain the player and the player wants to stay – and is naturally doing well at this time. Ross needs to make the best decision for his livelihood. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay and this is the basis of a typical negotiation which can sometimes take up to 18 months at a time.

“This isn’t an unusual situation that anyone should be getting worried about, but I do appreciate the supporters are keen we tie Ross Stewart onto a longer-term contract. These feelings are replicated internally.”

Sunderland can move to within a point of the top six with a win over West Brom this evening.

Tony Mowbray has said that Stewart will make the bench tonight “as long as he feels strong and confident”.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Lee Burge? Yes No

The Verdict

Speakman’s update should calm some of the fears about Stewart’s situation but until an extension is signed, you’d imagine Sunderland supporters won’t take anything for granted.

He’s right to warn that these negotiations often take a long time and it may the case that for the time being, the player is fully focussed on getting back fit rather than his long-term future.

The 26-year-old was in excellent form ahead of his injury and should he return to that when he’s back fully fit, then it would be no surprise for there to be interest from the Old Firm clubs and perhaps even the Premier League.

While Stewart may be happy to stay at the Stadium of Light, the offer of top flight football may be too hard to resist – for both him and the club.

But this update is still positive for Sunderland as it shows a new contract could certainly still happen.