Kristjaan Speakman offers insight into Sunderland’s expectations of Tony Mowbray

New Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is under no pressure to deliver immediate promotion for the club according to Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.

Speakman has said though that Mowbray hasn’t been brought into the club to just “plod” in the Championship and will be expected to progress the club.

Whilst maintaining their Championship status may be the immediate aim for Sunderland after their promotion from League One, there will certainly be one eye on pushing high up the table, especially after an impressive summer of recruitment.

However, Speakman has been pragmatic about their chances this season, telling The Chronicle: “We’re an ambitious football club so there’s always a danger of over or under-pitching it.”

“We’ve got to adapt to this league and that’s a longer process than what we’ve had so far.”

It took Sunderland four years to get out of the third tier, so ensuring expectations are managed is important whilst not compromising their ambitions.

This is something Speakman is keen to get across, as he added: “We’re just constantly evolving. Tony hasn’t joined just to win the odd game and plod on through.

“We’re all really aspirational, but we just aren’t in the situation now where it’s win at all costs to get into that one or two spot – but we do absolutely want to get there at some point.

“That’s where we want to be, but we understand that to get there we have to get through some stages first. We don’t see a ceiling [this season], but it’s got to be a sensible progression.”

Sunderland have taken 11 points from their eight league games so far this season, putting them eighth in the current Championship standings.

The Black Cats are next scheduled to be in action on Wednesday night, when they are set to make the long trip to Berkshire to face Reading.

The Verdict

It’s a sensible take from Speakman in a football club that has lacked someone sensible making the key decision in years gone by.

The pragmatism while not sacrificing is something all football clubs below the Premier League should be striving given the financial disparity between the divisions.

With the pressure of wanting to turn the club into a promotion contender, Mowbray will know exactly what he needs to deliver in the short term to get there.