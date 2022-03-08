Kristjaan Speakman offers insight into Sunderland transfer policy

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has explained at a recent meeting between the club and its supporters why the Black Cats have opted sometimes to sign players that are perhaps not at full fitness when they join.

The men from Wearside are hoping to achieve a play-off finish at the end of this season and Alex Neil has arrived in recent weeks to try and be the man to help them achieve that.

However, he has bemoaned a lack of fitness amongst some members of the squad and that has led to some fans wondering why the club has seemingly, at times, looked to bring in players who might initially be short of where they need to be in terms of match fitness.

Speaking at the meeting, then, and in meeting minutes shared by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has sought to explain that ploy:

“Kristjaan Speakman (KS) advised it is important to assess players over the whole of their contract.

“KS: We consider availability, the economics and market conditions when signing a player.