Latest News
Kristjaan Speakman offers insight into Sunderland transfer policy
Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has explained at a recent meeting between the club and its supporters why the Black Cats have opted sometimes to sign players that are perhaps not at full fitness when they join.
The men from Wearside are hoping to achieve a play-off finish at the end of this season and Alex Neil has arrived in recent weeks to try and be the man to help them achieve that.
However, he has bemoaned a lack of fitness amongst some members of the squad and that has led to some fans wondering why the club has seemingly, at times, looked to bring in players who might initially be short of where they need to be in terms of match fitness.
Speaking at the meeting, then, and in meeting minutes shared by the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has sought to explain that ploy:
“Kristjaan Speakman (KS) advised it is important to assess players over the whole of their contract.
“KS: We consider availability, the economics and market conditions when signing a player.
“Several examples were provided, It was a good time to sign Alex Pritchard when the club did.
“If anyone tried to sign a fully fit and highly performing Alex Pritchard now, he would most certainly be playing in the Championship. KS stated it takes time to get a club turned around.
“Player recruitment and player development within our strategy will be ultimately successful. Communicating what the club are doing and how they are doing it is important.”
The Verdict
It’s a strategy that can work as Pritchard has done well this season for Sunderland but it’s also obviously a strategy that carries its fair share of risk as well, particularly if a player takes a long time to get up to speed or breaks down with an injury in the process of working on their sharpness.
Clearly, though, it is part of the transfer strategy at Sunderland and Speakman appears confident that it is the route to go down so we’ll just have to see if it does ultimately pay dividends in the end.