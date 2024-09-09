Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed the club’s January transfer strategy and vowed that they will continue to invest in the squad.

The summer window closed only just over a week ago, but the Championship side already have their sights set on the winter market.

The Black Cats added a number of fresh faces to the squad following the appointment of Régis Le Bris as the new head coach.

The likes of Milan Aleksic, Ahmed Adbullahi, Alan Browne and Ian Poveda all joined on a permanent basis.

Loan deals for Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed were also agreed, with the club making a positive start to the new campaign by winning each of their opening four games.

Sunderland - 2024/25 Signings Player Signed from Loan/Permanent Milan Aleksic Radnicki 1923 Permanent Ahmed Abdullahi Gent Permanent Wilson Isidor Zenit St Petersburg Loan Alan Browne Preston North End Permanent Ian Poveda Leeds United Permanent Simon Moore Coventry City Permanent Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City Permanent Salis Abdul Samed Lens Loan Chris Mepham Bournemouth Loan

Speakman reveals Sunderland’s January plans

Speakman has confirmed that work is already being done to track potential targets for the January transfer window.

He has claimed that they will continue to judge players on their usual criteria to see if improvements can be made to Le Bris’ squad.

“We’ll turn our attention to January, we’ll track the progress of our players and we’ll track the progress of the players we like out there in the market,” said Speakman, via The Northern Echo.

“Then when we get to January, we will make the same set of decisions against the same requirements, which is that we want to keep improving the team."

Speakman opens up on Sunderland recruitment process

Related Key Sunderland figure breaks silence over Jack Clarke's £20m Ipswich Town transfer The winger has left the club after moving to the Stadium of Light, permanently, two years ago.

Speakman has claimed that intention is to continue investing in the Sunderland squad, highlighting the process that led to Aleksic, but warned money won’t be spent just for the sake of it either.

“We’ve invested in every single window,” he added.

“We were making the acquisition of Milan [Aleksic] before there was even a bid on the table for Clarke, so these things are not intrinsically linked apart from the fact that, when you look at the big picture, we obviously want to make sure we’re in a good place.

"We will continue to keep looking to invest.

“I don’t think there’s a need to spend money just because there’s a perception that you have money.

“We can improve through succession planning, and we can also improve the team through external recruitment.

“We don’t know where we’ll be in January.

"We’ll do our usual set of reviews, our player audits running up to that period, and then we’ll see where we think the need is.

“Where we think the need is, is where we’ll try to action that in the marketplace.

“That might involve spending money, or it might involve acquiring a highly-talented player like Alan Browne on a free transfer.

“That’s the balance of our work."

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Plymouth Argyle on 14 September, as they seek five wins from five.

Sunderland made the most of a tricky summer window

Sunderland lost Clarke late in the summer window, with the talismanic forward making the switch to Ipswich Town with around a week left.

The club also struggled to land an experienced striker to lead the line in Le Bris’ squad, which had been a priority.

However, the new arrivals that have come in have helped to improve the overall team, and their performances to start the campaign have been very promising.

There might be some frustration at some of the business Sunderland conducted over the summer, but if results continue on this positive trend then supporters will be glad with the progress that has been made to improve the side.