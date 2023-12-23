Highlights New Sunderland manager, Michael Beale, will have a say in transfers, according to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

The club has a reputation for investing in young players and giving them opportunities to succeed.

Speakman has revealed that the the Black Cats will only sign players that the coach wants.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that new manager Michael Beale will have a say in transfers, making this admission to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are currently known for investing in young players and giving them a chance to shine.

Their summer transfer activity reinforced that, with some of their young additions including Jobe Bellingham going on to become first-team assets straight away.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Speakman is likely to have had a big say on the Black Cats' direction.

And thus far, it could be argued that this strategy has had its benefits, despite also having downsides.

Speakman on Sunderland transfers: "We don’t sign players that the coach doesn’t want"

Beale's predecessor Tony Mowbray (pictured above) spoke out about the inexperience of the squad and the disadvantages of that on a number of occasions, shortly before his departure.

That raised speculation that ex-Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray didn't get much of a say on who came in - and it was previously unclear whether the Black Cats' current boss would get a say either - with the ex-QPR boss being appointed as a head coach rather than a manager.

This role arguably suits his strengths - but he will get a say on the Wearside outfit's transfer activity.

That's according to Speakman, who told the Northern Echo: "The stuff around the other components, the team selection is the coach’s choice and when it comes to recruitment, the coach has a huge say. We don’t sign players that the coach doesn’t want.

"Ultimately, we have to try to ensure those players are able to come and hit the ground running. Sometimes they hit the ground running straight away, sometimes they take a little bit longer.

"There’s loads of context in there, some of which is sometimes difficult for fans and stakeholders to understand."

Sunderland need to strike a balance on transfers

The Black Cats must have a model to stick to regardless of managerial changes.

Changes in the managerial department every year or two are becoming the norm for many clubs, so having one strategy is particularly important in the modern day football setting.

And it's good that the Black Cats have a clear plan that they can execute.

But if the current manager doesn't want a player, then there's no point in bringing them in because that potential signing is unlikely to thrive.

It certainly seems as though Speakman is going to strike the right balance by allowing the manager to have a say, whilst also sticking to the club's vision of recruiting young players before potentially selling them on for a big profit in the future.