Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that the Black Cats won't be resting on their laurels following their 5-0 victory against Southampton just before the international break, speaking to Chronicle Live.

A goal from Jack Clarke in the opening minute of that match set the Black Cats up nicely and Pierre Ekwah doubled the Black Cats' lead in the seventh minute.

At that point, it already looked as though it was going to be a tough afternoon for the Saints at the Stadium of Light and that's what it proved to be, with goals from Ekwah and Bradley Dack either side of the interval making it 4-0 before Chris Rigg added a fifth in stoppage time.

They managed to claim this victory without having the likes of Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch and Ross Stewart at their disposal, with the latter making the move to the Saints on deadline day.

Patrick Roberts wasn't available that day either and the youngsters stepped up to the plate and performed exceptionally well against Russell Martin's men.

The promising thing about Tony Mowbray's squad is the fact they will only grow and get better considering how inexperienced many of the Black Cats' first-teamers are.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say after Sunderland's 5-0 win vs Southampton?

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Speakman has said the club won't be resting on their laurels and even warned supporters that there will be some dark days ahead as this squad continues to develop.

He said: "We're not resting on our laurels saying 'we won against Southampton so everything is fine' - there are going to be loads of tough tests coming up.

"Over the next year or two years we have to create and develop that experience in the group.

"There will be some days where there are some darker moments, if you like, and we have to be able to navigate through that."

What fixtures have Sunderland got coming up?

The Wearside outfit could enjoy success against many of the sides they are set to face.

They could easily secure wins against Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford and an out-of-sorts Middlesbrough, although the latter may have sorted themselves out by the start of October when the two teams meet.

The Black Cats' game at Leicester City during the latter stages of that month may prove to be extremely tricky though - and that could be one dark evening for Mowbray's side.

Is Kristjaan Speakman right?

Speakman is right to try and temper expectations because the result against the Saints won't be replicated every week.

It was a great performance and those that were on the pitch against the south-coast side can be very proud.

But inconsistency will come with inexperience and this is why the supporters need to be wary that results could potentially be a bit up and down.

The fact they haven't got Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch anymore is a shame because they could have benefitted from that experience.

But others including Dack and Alex Pritchard could potentially step up to the plate and guide the team through some tough moments as two of the more experienced members of the team at this stage.