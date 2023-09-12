Highlights Kristjaan Speakman believes Sunderland still have enough experience in their squad this season.

That is despite the deadline day departures of Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth, which has left Tony Mowbray with a predominantly young squad to call on.

Many of those players did however, play an important role in the Black Cats' run to the Championship play-offs last season.

Sunderland have enough experience in their first-team squad to be competitive in the Championship again this season.

That's according to the Black Cats' Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman, who believes that the club have enough players with plenty of games under their belts, despite many being at the earlier stages of their careers.

Late summer departures leave Sunderland with a young squad

The summer transfer deadline day saw Sunderland let go of two of their more experienced players, who were regular features in the club's run to the Championship play-offs last season, with both joining Championship rivals.

Centre back Danny Batth, 32, completed a move to Norwich City, while 27-year-old Lynden Gooch sealed a permanent move to Stoke City.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

As a result, Tony Mowbray's side now includes just five players aged 26 or over - Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Luke O'Nien, Corry Evans and new signing Bradley Dack.

By contrast, 12 members of the first-team squad are aged 20 or 21, with four more teenagers included in the side.

That may raise questions from some about whether the Black Cats possess what is needed to make another push for a top-six spot this season.

However, it seems that is not a concern that is shared by Speakman himself, as looks ahead to the rest of the campaign.

What has Speakman said about the experience in Sunderland's squad?

Given the way that the make-up of Sunderland's squad is weighted towards those at the earlier stages of their career, it is perhaps no surprise that Speakman has been asked about the amount of experience in the Black Cats' squad.

However, it seems the Sunderland director is confident those available to Tony Mowbray, have enough of the required know-how to keep the club in the mix for promotion this season, and that the departures of some of those who moved on, may have come at the appropriate time.

Asked if he feels Sunderland's squad has enough experience to be competitive this season, Speakman told The Chronicle: "We've always spoken about balance, and we're comfortable about the balance we've got.

"You have to remember that when you lose certain players, are you losing them in their best moment? I think everyone would see those players as instrumental when they are out on the pitch, bout our team didn't start out with those players - although I'm not saying they wouldn't have been included - and the team is performing really, really well.

"Those players are getting older, they're getting more experienced as well. We're a young, up-and-coming team - that would be the narrative - but I think there's loads of experience in there as well.

"Anthony Patterson has played through two play-off routes, he's played 50-odd times in the Championship. We feel comfortable with it, is all I can tell you.

"We're after quality and we have to try to find the players who can get in that starting XI which isn't easy now because we have a really good team."

Sunderland currently sit ninth in the Championship table, having taken seven points from nine league games so far this season.

The Black Cats are set to return to action after the September international break on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.

Do Sunderland have enough experience for a Championship play-off push?

You can certainly understand the point that Speakman is trying to make with his assessment of Sunderland's squad here.

While many are still at a young age and the early stages of their careers, most have already got the experience of a play-off push under their belt, be that with Sunderland, or elsewhere.

As a result, they should still be well aware of exactly what they need to do this season to secure a top six spot, meaning there should still be reasons for those around the Stadium of Light to be optimistic here.

Indeed, the 5-0 thumping of one of the promotion favourites in Southampton just before the international break, undoubtedly highlighted the potential Sunderland have for yet more success this season.