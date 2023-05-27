Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has praised Tony Mowbray and his staff for going about their business in "in a really professional manner" and soaking up the adversity that the Black Cats faced in 2023/24.

Speakman added that last season has given the North East club "a really, really good platform to go on and try and achieve more".

Sunderland 2022/23

In their first season back in the Championship, the Black Cats achieved a hugely impressive sixth-placed finish and were edged out in the play-offs by Luton Town, who won 3-2 on aggregate after their 2-0 second leg victory at Kenilworth Road.

Their achievements are made all the more impressive given they were missing many of their key players, including star striker Ross Stewart, captain Corry Evans, and their starting centre-backs, and that Mowbray had a very young squad.

Mowbray didn't get a pre-season, having only taken charge when Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke City in August, and did a remarkable job in his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Kristjaan Speakman's praise for Tony Mowbray

Discussing the progress Sunderland made in 2022/23 despite adversity, Speakman said (via Sunderland Echo): “I think most of all it’s representative of the club.

“I think the club is moving forward at such an incredible pace at the minute both on and off the pitch. Obviously, that’s really pleasing and bodes well for the future.

“I think most of all with Tony the head coach, coaching staff, support staff, they’ve gone about their business in a really professional manner and soaked up that adversity and issues that naturally crop up in a season.

“I think that has been communicated down to the players and I think the players have been first class in their approach.

“We have probably had a bit of adversity you wouldn’t want and have probably been a little unlucky at times, but no one has felt sorry for themselves.

“I think that sort of attitude to try and achieve regardless of the circumstances in front of you has meant we have probably exceeded expectations.

“Ultimately it’s just a really, really good platform to go on and try and achieve more.”

Is Tony Mowbray leaving Sunderland this summer?

Rumours continue to circle about Mowbray's future.

There had been suggestions that the Black Cats could move on from the experienced coach and appoint someone younger but those appeared to have cooled.

However, earlier this week Football Insider reported that Mowbray is still waiting to hear whether the North East club want him in charge next season.