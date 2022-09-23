Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland’s summer transfer window approach

Following a four-year absence, Sunderland gained promotion back to the Championship last season and the pressure was on the board to make sure the right signings were made that would allow the Black Cats a good chance of staying in the second tier.

Given Sunderland now sit fifth in the league, the work that was done throughout the summer seems to be paying off.

The club’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, is pleased with the work his side managed to do this summer but also admitted that it was a hard transfer window.

Speaking on SAFC Unfiltered, Speakman opened up about the method at the club over the past summer as he said: “The first thing to note is it was an extremely short window for us. When you get promoted via our method [the play-offs], and obviously the season started a week earlier, it was a really condensed summer period. It was a condensed period in terms of physical preparation, the boys hardly got any time off really and we’ll try to adjust to that throughout the season to make sure we can maintain the sort of level required.

“Naturally, your squad composition comes up straightaway because it’s a new level. I have to be honest with you, our recruitment in the previous windows was all designed to make sure we had players capable of playing Championship football. While we did make a number of signings, there’s still a lot of players from our first three or four games, it was basically the same team that players last year bar one or two spots because we believed in the group.

“Everything we’ve been doing has always been looking 12-24 months ahead and I think that is the primary part of my role, to try an future plan, future proof ourselves to a certain degree on what’s going on. We did have to do a lot of work in a short space of time, but are really pleased with that it has transpired. I somethings say you don’t get the Disney storyline, you can’t work one exactly the right order you want to because you’re at the mercy of other clubs, player decisions etc.

“But I felt we were able to work in a really sequential over to target the players we wanted to sign permanently first, because we felt that was really, really important. Then we would supplement that with the relevant loans and other positions. In the end I think we only took two loans that were not loans to permanents. We don’t want to rely on that market too much, we want to have our own players, we want people invested in what’s going on here that are part of being at Sunderland.”

The Verdict:

When you look at how Sunderland have started the season, with two different managers as well, you do have to look at their summer business and think they’ve done it rather well.

Looking at the plan for the Black Cats’ recruitment, it’s clear to see that there is a proper plan in place that allows them to succeed when it comes to this.

The fact there is a focus on advanced planning shows why Sunderland may have found it easier to adapt to the Championship this season as they already had a squad with players capable of reaching this level.

Speakman looks keen to create an environment at the Stadium of Light that means the players coming into the club want to be there and progress, which is paying off for them.