Highlights Sunderland's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, addressed rumors of Tony Mowbray's departure in a recent forum with fans.

Mowbray impressed in his first season as Sunderland manager, guiding the team to a sixth-place finish in the Championship.

Despite that, there were reports over the summer that the Black Cats were looking at other managerial options.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has spoken out on summer rumours of an exit from the club for head coach Tony Mowbray.

The 59-year-old is still in charge of first-team affairs at the Stadium of Light, although there were point over the course of the close season when it seemed that may not have been the case.

How has Mowbray done as Sunderland manager?

After leaving Blackburn Rovers after more than five years at Ewood Park at the end of the 2021/22 season, Mowbray was appointed as Sunderland boss in late August last year.

That saw him replace Alex Neil, who left to take charge of Stoke City, just months after he had guided the club to promotion to the Championship, after four years in League One.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Mowbray then impressed during his first campaign at The Stadium of Light, guiding them to a sixth place finish in the second-tier table.

However, they missed out on a second straight promotion after being beaten by Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Even so, Mowbray won plenty of praise for the impact he made with the Black Cats last season, with few expecting them to finish as high as they did in their first campaign back in the second-tier after some time away.

Yet despite that, there were still questions about Mowbray's future over the course of the summer.

What was said about Mowbray's position at Sunderland in the summer?

In the lead-up to the start of the new season, there appeared to be some suggestions that Sunderland were looking for a replacement for Mowbray.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano even reported that the Black Cats had placed Italian coach Francesco Farioli was top of the club's list of options to take charge of first-team affairs for this 2023/24 season.

While there was no official clarification from Sunderland on Mowbray's status at The Stadium of Light during that period, the 59-year-old has so far remained in charge of the club.

Now, some of what has been said by Speakman about that situation appears to have come to light.

What has Speakman said about Mowbray's Sunderland position?

With the Black Cats sporting director recently taking part in a forum with the club's supporters, it is perhaps no surprise that questions about Mowbray were asked.

According to a report from The Sunderland Echo, Speakman was asked during that forum why the club did not issue any support for Mowbray's position amid that speculation.

It is stated that Speakman's explanation for that, is that the club will not be dictated by rumours from outside sources, and they can therefore not always respond to such claims.

Following the start of this season, it was reported that Sunderland's sixth place finish in the Championship last season had triggered an extension in his contract that secures his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Were Sunderland right to keep Mowbray in the summer?

It does feel as though Sunderland made the correct decision in not letting go of Mowbray despite that speculation over his future.

Given how well he did last season, it would have been a harsh call to let him go over the summer, and one that may not have gone down well at The Stadium of Light.

Of course, this is a young squad that Sunderland are working with, and Mowbray's reputation and ability for developing and getting the best out of players at that level, means he does look to be a good fit for the club as well, especially with the style of play he employs.

Indeed, with the Black Cats making a largely positive start to this campaign, it does look as though Sunderland have seemingly been vindicated with their decision to keep Mowbray on for the start of this season at the very least.