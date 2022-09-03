Kristjaan Speakman drops Sunderland signing hint after transfer window closes

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Sunderland as the transfer window came to an end for various reasons.

Losing Alex Neil to Stoke before bringing in Tony Mowbray and a couple of signings meant it certainly hasn’t been a relaxing seven days for those at the top at Sunderland.

It doesn’t look to be slowing down either with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman refusing to rule out moving for free agents now the transfer window has closed.

Spreaking to The Chronicle, Speakman said: “We are not picking at the free agent market like ‘we’ve got to find a player’.

“Naturally, we’ll pick it up like we did last year and see who is available, but we don’t need any [more] players. At the same time, we are always vigilant and if we can improve, then we’ll always want to improve.”

However, he did confirm that the players that have been recruited are versatile and provide plenty of cover: “We think we’ve got loads of flexibility in the group.

“You’ve got Amad [Diallo] who has come in, Leon [Dajaku] can play up there, and then we have got some younger ones underneath if we feel the time is right or the opportunity is there then are more than happy to play those boys if they are doing what we need them to do, which is to show that appetite to develop and grow.”

In total, Sunderland made nine first-team signings over the course of the summer transfer window. Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba and Alex Bass all completed permanent moves to the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Ellis Simms, Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo joined on loan from Everton, PSG and Manchester United respectively, with Sunderland holding the option to buy Michut.

Following their 3-0 win over Rotherham in Mowbray’s first game in charge on Wednesday, Sunderland sit eighth in the Championship table, with 11 points from their seven games so far.

The Verdict

It’s a big vote of confidence from Speakman in the current squad, as well as Mowbray who Speakman also confirmed was happy with the balance of the team.

However, there are some areas that look short, such as centre back, wing back and up front.

With Daniel Ballard picking up an injury and a lack of cover for Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, Speakman could be prompted to bring a free agent despite having a versatile group of players at his disposal.