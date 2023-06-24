Amad Diallo has been linked with a return to Sunderland following a successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

The Manchester United youngster spent the campaign with the Championship club, where he played a key role in helping the club earn a play-off place.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ivorian international’s preference would be to return to the Black Cats if he is to be loaned out again.

No decision has yet been made over his future, with Man United manager Erik ten Hag set to assess the player during pre-season in the coming weeks.

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Sunderland?

However, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is not optimistic that a return to the club is likely.

The 44-year-old has predicted that a number of top division clubs will be lining up to take the forward on loan if he is made available, which would see Sunderland fall down the pecking order in the player’s priority list.

"The whole point for Amad was to come here, be successful and go to the next level," said Speakman, via Sunderland Echo.

"Let’s be really clear, he’s a tier-one footballer in the global game.

“There’s a lot of clubs out there, Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League… that will want to take him.

"The really nice thing I think is that I think he would want to come back, and that says a lot about his experience here and how the fans have taken to him.

“That’s the really positive thing for us to take forward."

The 20-year-old featured 37 times in the Championship as Tony Mowbray’s side secured a sixth place finish in the league.

Amad bagged 13 goals and three assists during his time at the Stadium of Light, finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

It remains to be seen whether the player still has a future at Old Trafford with a decision yet to be made on his place in the team for next season.

Should Manchester United look to loan out Amad Diallo next season?

Amad was impressive during his loan spell with Sunderland and should be taking the step-up to first division football next year.

It is possible that he could have a place in the Man United team on the right flank, where United could use the extra competition.

However, if he wants a guarantee of regular first-team minutes then perhaps a loan move may be for the best.

It is difficult to see him cementing himself as a regular starter, even if he could still end up getting a sizable enough amount of minutes at Old Trafford next season.