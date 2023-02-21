Kristjaan Speakman addresses specific transfer matter at Sunderland

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has been discussing transfer matters at the Stadium of Light on national radio, including the differences between signing players from domestic and overseas clubs.

Indeed, talking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Speakman discussed the club and their transfer dealings in recent times more generally, as well as more specific issues they face when doing business, such as the one above.

One of those issues was whether or not there was any differences in signing a player from an English club compared to overseas.

On 5 Live, Speakman answered (via the Sunderland Echo): “I think there are obviously some cultural differences, there are some language differences which I think you have to overcome.”

“We’d like to think that we can overcome those with some really good processes and education internally in both our own staff and for the players that come in.

“Ultimately we’re interested in high-quality players, and high quality players that are interested in coming and delivering for Sunderland.

“We tried to, at the front and centre our recruitment process is our values around what Sunderland is and what Sunderland isn’t, and we’ve been fortunate to attract some real high-quality players which I think you are now starting to mature into the team.”

The Championship side have certainly not shied away from using the overseas market in recent times.

This season, for example, there have been five arrivals from clubs not based in the United Kingdom, be it permanent or temporary.

These have includes the likes of Jewison Bennette, Edouard Michut and Isaac Lihadji.

The Verdict

Sunderland are clearly trying to create a culture at the Stadium of Light in which every player understands the club.

In doing so, it shouldn’t matter whether or not players are coming from domestic clubs or overseas as, ultimately, they are all buying into the same thing – the success of Sunderland.

With the likes of Jewison Bennette having been signed from overseas clubs, the non-domestic market is certainly one Sunderland have benefitted from in recent times, and long may that continue.

If they can bring in a mix of young talent from both England and overseason, all the while instilling a good overall dressing room and club culture, success on the pitch will surely follow.