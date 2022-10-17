Kris Boyd offers verdict on situation at Middlesbrough this season

Despite narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Middlesbrough have not been able to find success so far this year which has to led to Chris Wilder being dismissed from his duties at the Riverside stadium.

Boro are yet to appoint a new boss but having lost two of their three games since Wilder’s departure, they continue to sit in the relegation zone.

Former Middlesbrough player Kris Boyd has had his say on what’s currently going on at the club.

Admittedly Boyd’s time at the Riverside stadium wasn’t that successful either but because of that, he feels he knows all too well where this club could and should be.

Discussing the situation at Middlesbrough, Boyd told Sky Sports (via Teesside Live): “I think it’s sad to see big clubs like Middlesbrough and West Brom, when you’ve seen them flying high in the Premier League and then all of a sudden you see them struggling at the bottom of the Championship. I know Alex Neil has just gone in, but you look at Stoke as well and they’re only a few points off the relegation zone.

“There are some big clubs down there, and if you get yourself on that slippery slope it’s difficult to come back from. There’s no doubt about it. When you are down there, you need to get a manager in as quick as possible.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No

The Verdict:

Middlesbrough are having a poor season so far especially when you consider how well they did last season and as Boyd says, not long ago they were a side competing in the top flight.

You can understand why the board at Boro are keen to take their time over this appointment and make it the right one as it could be a decision that dictates the club’s fate this season.

However, as they take their time, the squad are still playing games and losing points whilst others around them gain on them so they can’t take too long with the choice.

It’s not too late for them to save themselves this season but they have to make sure there is clarity at the Riverside soon enough as they start to search for a way to climb the table.