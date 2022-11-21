Kris Boyd makes Rangers claim amid speculation surrounding Mick Beale’s future at QPR

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes that QPR boss Michael Beale will be in the running for the Rangers managerial position.

The Scottish giants are searching for a new head coach following the decision to dismiss Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday morning.

Beale previously worked with Rangers during his time as Steven Gerrard’s assistant manager.

The pair oversaw the club’s first championship winning campaign in a decade when they ended Celtic’s 9-season streak on top in Scotland.

But the former Scotland international believes that a return to Ibrox could be on the cards following the departure of van Bronckhorst.

While Beale has previously reaffirmed his commitment to QPR amid speculation around his future, the 39-year old claimed that Beale is an obvious front-running candidate.

“I wouldn’t rule out anybody. We have seen that in the past,” said Boyd, via Sky Sports.

“Whether it is big names starting their managerial careers in Steven Gerrard, whether it is managers wanting to rebuild their reputation in Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

“Rangers can’t afford the Premier League wages that Sean Dyche or Ralph Hasenhüttl would want.

“There is a special attraction to both clubs in Glasgow. There is no doubt about it.

“The fan base, the opportunity to play in Europe, the opportunity to win domestic trophies.

“There is a lot of attraction.

“The obvious one right now would be Michael Beale.

“He is someone who turned down the Wolves job not so long ago.

“For what he done under Steven Gerrard the Rangers fans remember that.

“They are extremely proud that he was part of that team that delivered 55 for the football club.

“There is an obvious connection there.

“Whether Beale wants to move on from QPR at this moment in time.

“He maybe turned down Wolves because he had wind that something was going to happen at Ibrox and he was prepared to wait for that.

“We don’t know.

“He will definitely be someone who is in the running.”

Beale has been with QPR since the summer, having replaced Mark Warburton as manager.

He has overseen a solid start to life at Loftus Road, with the club currently 7th in the Championship table, level on points with Millwall in 6th.

However, a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the team slip outside of the play-off places.

The Verdict

Beale is an obvious candidate given his history with the club and how well he has done since leaving Rangers.

However, it would be a difficult decision to depart QPR with how things have gone so far.

He has already turned down a Premier League position to remain in London, so could reject any advances from Rangers as well.

QPR is perhaps the more exciting project, with the club chasing promotion back to the top flight for the first time in seven or eight years.