Kovacic, James, Hutchinson: All the latest Chelsea team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Man City

Chelsea will be looking to book their place in the fourth round of the League Cup tonight when they head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

The Blues reached the final of this particular competition last season where they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool.

Set to face a City outfit who have won this competition six times in the last 10 years, Chelsea know that they will need to be at their very best in order to have a chance of defeating their Premier League rivals.

Having witnessed his side’s defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, it will be interesting to see how many alterations Graham Potter will make to the club’s starting eleven this evening.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all of the latest Chelsea team news ahead of their showdown with City…

Mateo Kovacic is currently managing an ongoing issue with his knee and is not firing on all cylinders yet according to Potter.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Chelsea’s official website) about the Croatian, Potter said: “He’s had an ongoing knee issue that’s a little bit of discomfort, but it hasn’t stopped him completely.

“Certainly we’ve had to be conscious of that fact during this period.

“It’s not a massive problem for him, he’ll be fine for the World Cup, it’s fine.

“I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily 100 per cent but he’s not far away from that.”

Jorginho is a doubt for this evening’s game while Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to miss out due to injury.

As for Reece James, he will also be unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from an issue with his knee.

The defender is facing a race against time to be fit enough to feature at the World Cup for England.

Making reference to James, Potter said: “No miracles, unfortunately.

“He’s progressing well.

“Reece was outside today [Tuesday], had a little job, but nothing to report in terms of anything else.

“We haven’t really put a timescale on it [his return].”

Potter also confirmed yesterday that Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall will both be included in the match-day squad for the club’s clash with City.

Hutchinson has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea’s senior side while Hall has featured on one occasion at this level during his career.

The former of the two aforementioned players has been in fine form at Under-21 level this season as he has provided 12 direct goal contributions in 14 appearances in all competitions.