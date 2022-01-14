Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Confidence buoyed after their FA Cup victory against Premier League side Burnley last weekend, Huddersfield Town welcome Swansea City to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Something of a surprise package this term, the Terriers are in the Championship play-off race this season and currently sit sixth – though there are sides below them with games in hand.

Carlos Corberan described the Swans as “a strong team” and Saturday’s game as “a high challenge” that will “challenge our skills to press, our skills in offense, and our skills in attack”.

Even so, the Spaniard will be confident that if his side are on song they can come away with all three points…

Corberan has confirmed that first choice goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will be available and is “absolutely fine” after recovering from a stoumach virus.

Ahead of him, Levi Colwill is questionable but will be available for selection if he can prove his fitness on Friday.

Assuming he is fit, the 18-year-old will likely slot into the back three alongside Tom Lees and Matty Pearson.

Amid links with a move away in January, Lewis O’Brien should return to central midfield and Corberan has suggested that Jonathan Hogg is likely to be available but how long he lasts will be influenced by how intense the game is.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas have been, arguably, the Terriers’ most influential players going forward this term – providing a combined 14 assists and four goals – and both should feature on the flanks.

After scoring in the win against Burnley, Josh Koroma may well get the start as part of a front three with Danny Ward and Danel Sinani.

Koroma has struggled to return to the level that he showed ahead of his injury last term but Corberan will be hoping the goal against the Clarets could prove the catalyst to him rediscovering that form.

There should be opportunities for him and the rest of the forward line tomorrow against a Swansea side that have lost four in a row in all competitions.