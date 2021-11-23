Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face QPR on Wednesday evening

Danel Sinani’s second Championship goal of the season was enough to help Huddersfield Town claim an impressive victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but Carlos Corberan’s side will know the trip to face QPR will be another stern test.

The R’s proved too much for Luton Town on Friday and sit sixth – one place and one point above the Terriers in the table.

Huddersfield would catapult themselves into the play-off places with a win but Mark Warburton’s team have tasted defeat at home just once in the Championship this term.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash in west London, we’ve outlined the XI we expect Corberan to name…

Ryan Schofield is back fit and was amongst the substitutes against the Baggies but is unlikely to displace Lee Nicholls, who has been the Terriers’ first-choice goalkeeper this term and kept his eighth clean sheet in 16 league games on Saturday.

The win over Albion is made all the more impressive given the significant number of injuries in Corberan’s squad at the moment.

Indeed with Tom Lees still out, the back three of Levi Colwill, Naby Sarr, and Matty Pearson look set to reprise their roles.

QPR may be high scorers but they also concede a fair amount of chances, so it would be no surprise to see Corberan go for an attacking XI as he looks to ensure his side can play on the front foot.

To do that he may drop Sorba Thomas back to right wing-back, with Josh Koroma returning to the lineup in the front three.

Jonathan Hogg remains absent so Lewis O’Brien will likely be paired with Scott High in central midfield.

Danny Ward and Sinani combined for the winner against West Brom on the weekend and the duo should get chances to add to their respective tallies tomorrow evening.

We could be in for another end-to-end encounter in W12.