Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Peterborough on Tuesday

Huddersfield Town picked up a late win over Millwall at the weekend, moving Carlos Corberan’s side back into the Championship top-six.

Jonathan Hogg popped up with the late winner for Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium, but there’s not really much time to reflect on those scenes.

Instead, focus is on a midweek trip to Peterborough United in the Championship.

Corberan has revealed his side performed at ‘122% of the average’ when it comes to high-intensity running stats against Millwall, which makes this short turnaround something of an issue.

As our graphic shows, there could well be changes because of that. None of those will be expected to come in defence, though, after another clean sheet.

Lee Nicholls will be in goal, with Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson set to be the three-man unit ahead of him.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas should continue as wing-backs, despite any temptation to bring in Ollie Turton to allow the latter more attacking licence.

That allows Corberan to add Scott High’s energy into the midfield alongside Hogg and Lewis O’Brien.

In attack, Corberan may look to freshen things up once more. Fraizer Campbell is a contender to come in and replace Danny Ward, whilst Josh Koroma could be handed a start too.

