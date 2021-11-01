Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Peterborough on Tuesday

Published

7 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town picked up a late win over Millwall at the weekend, moving Carlos Corberan’s side back into the Championship top-six. 

Jonathan Hogg popped up with the late winner for Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium, but there’s not really much time to reflect on those scenes.

Instead, focus is on a midweek trip to Peterborough United in the Championship.

Corberan has revealed his side performed at ‘122% of the average’ when it comes to high-intensity running stats against Millwall, which makes this short turnaround something of an issue.

As our graphic shows, there could well be changes because of that. None of those will be expected to come in defence, though, after another clean sheet.

Lee Nicholls will be in goal, with Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson set to be the three-man unit ahead of him.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas should continue as wing-backs, despite any temptation to bring in Ollie Turton to allow the latter more attacking licence.

That allows Corberan to add Scott High’s energy into the midfield alongside Hogg and Lewis O’Brien.

In attack, Corberan may look to freshen things up once more. Fraizer Campbell is a contender to come in and replace Danny Ward, whilst Josh Koroma could be handed a start too.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Huddersfield Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28

Juninho Bacuna


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Koroma starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Peterborough on Tuesday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: