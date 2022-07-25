Koroma starts: The early predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Burnley on Friday night

Huddersfield Town take on Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night as the EFL season kicks-off for 2022/23.

There will be plenty of eyes on Danny Schofield’s Terriers following their incredible 2021/22 that led them all the way to the play-off final. Carlos Corberan’s departure also adds to the intrigue surrounding the club at the moment.

Despite Corberan’s departure, Levi Colwill returning to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest swooping for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, there remains a really consistent core of players for Schofield to work with.

As our graphic below shows, the chance of some familiar faces dominating the starting line-up on Friday is quite high:

Barring any late complications, Lee Nicholls will be a certainty in goal for Schofield against the Clarets.

In a back-four ahead of him will be regulars Tom Lees and Ollie Turton. Matty Pearson would have joined them but for a pre-season injury scare that saw him in a protective boot. Yuta Nakayama, then, could feature at left centre-back in the absence of Pearson.

Josh Ruffels, meanwhile, could get the nod at left-back after a year in the shadow of Harry Toffolo.

Jonathan Hogg’s role in-front of the back-four allows for a hybrid system given his ability to split the two centre-back’s and create a three-man unit.

Duane Holmes’ energy and Jon Russell’s calmness are the two options we are expecting to see ahead of Hogg given how Schofield finished pre-season. David Kasumu and Jack Rudoni will have to wait for their opportunities.

The attacking unit is one Town are familiar with, as Danny Ward leads the line and is supported by Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas, allowing Tino Anjorin that little bit more time to get up to speed with things.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Huddersfield Town facts?

1 of 25 Ollie Turton signed from Blackpool True False